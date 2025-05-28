“You don’t have my back”— Below Deck Down Under star Lara and Tzarina talk one last time in the season finale 

Below Deck Down Under season 3 concluded on May 26 with its last episode, 17. Titled Never Can Sey' Goodbye, the episode documented the cast leaving the deck, marking the end of the season. It also saw the crew going to their last party before they departed the yacht the next day.

Lara and Tzarina, the Chief Stew and the Head Chef, who had been embroiled in fights and disagreements throughout the season, also had a final chat. Lara referred to Tzarina's speech the night before, where she called her a great stew. Lara thought that it was a lie because Tzarina didn't treat her like that she believed it.

"It's a shame because you don't have my back in our friendship. I don't know if I can do this."

Having said this, Lara stated that she didn't want to be her friend, and Tzarina was "happy" to agree. Further on, Below Deck Down Under, Lara and Tzarina bid farewell to their crewmates and left the deck.

What Lara and Tzarina talked about in the final episode of Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 17

Lara walked into Tzarina's dorm before departing the deck. She mentioned that she felt like there was still tension between them. She stated that she felt confused on the night before, when Tzarina appreciated her efforts in her speech. Lara noted how Tzarina mentioned that she had handled her work well. Tzarina said she thought she did handle her work, so she said it.

Lara thought that was different than what Tzarina was saying to her.

"You made me feel like I wasn't doing a good job," she added.

She further stated that Tzarina's statement put her in a dark headspace. To this, Tzarina said she didn't know what Lara wanted her to say because she said what she felt she needed to say. Lara added that it felt like Tzarina didn't have her back throughout the season, so she didn't want to continue her friendship with her.

Tzarina came to a Below Deck Down Under confessional to say that she had been fighting for Lara's approval all season and that she was finally done. She stated that if Lara didn't want to be her friend, it was fine and that she was more than happy to "avoid the cool girl clique." She told Lara she didn't know what else to say.

Lara and Tzarina's bid farewell to their crewmates on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 17

Later in the Below Deck Down Under episode, Lara told Brianna about her chat with Tzarina. She stated that it felt like the end of an era. She shared that she might have lost one friend but had gained "a million" times over in her friendship with Brianna, and that she was happy she met her.

Brianna teared up at Lara's words, the two of them hugged as the former consoled her, saying that it wasn't the end for them. Tzarina said her goodbyes to Alesia, where she appreciated her and told her how much of a pleasure it was to work with her.

When Lara saw the Captain, he praised her work from the tables, to service, to the laundry room. He stated that he got exactly what he wanted from the Stew crew and added that it was a pleasure to have worked with her. Lara showed up in a Below Deck Down Under confessional to say that the season had been the hardest thing she had done.

"I can't control everything, I can't always get perfection, as long as I've done my best that's all that I can do," she said.

Then, when Tzarina met the Captain, he told her she could take a lot out of the season. He hugged her and saw her off. She left with the promise that she was going to keep being her.

For more updates on Lara and Tzarina, fans of Below Deck Down Under can follow them on their respective Instagram handles, @misslarapara and @cheftzarina.

