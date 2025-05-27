I'm tired of Lara and Tzarina's endless feud on Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under season 3 released episode 17, the concluding segment of the series, on May 26, 2025. Titled Never Can Sey' Goodbye, the finale revolved around the cast catching up on their interpersonal relationships and overall experience on the yacht before bidding farewell for the season. However, there were two crew members who left the show with a sour taste in their mouths.

Chief Stewardess Lara and Head Chef Tzarina failed to make amends and ended the season by ending their relationship as friends. However, if you ask me, how a usual, nothing-extraordinary back-and-forth turned into an endless feud because of one of Tzarina's inconsequential jokes is beyond my understanding. Moreover, it is tiring to watch them clash with each other every episode.

From a viewer's perspective, Tzarina and Lara looked like teenagers who could not graduate from their high school mentality, as they held grudges against each other over matters that, in my opinion, were insignificant.

It all started when, in one of the episodes of Below Deck Down Under, Tzarina and Lara had a disagreement about their jobs. It was a normal argument that is commonplace between co-workers. However, Lara took it personally when Tzarina joked about her coming late to work to irritate her.

Although I understand how the joke would bother someone serious about their job, was it worth fretting over for the rest of the season? Probably not. As a working adult, Lara should have been aware of her priorities. At the same time, I wonder why Tzarina thought it would be wise to purposely lie and think it would be funny.

Their feud continued until the finale, where Lara and Tzarina decided to end their friendship. Honestly, it was exhausting to watch their mindless conflict play out for weeks. Even in the finale, Lara refused to be the bigger person and let things go, whereas Tzarina showered her with unexpected praise, which I strongly believe was an intoxicated Tzarina speaking.

Below Deck Down Under stars Tzarina and Lara need to realize that their jobs come before their petty argument

In the previous episode of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason sat down with Lara and advised her to prioritize her job instead of holding grudges against someone and letting it affect her. He also motivated her to be the bigger person and resolve the situation. However, Lara's attitude in the finale proved that the Captain's words failed to inspire her.

In one segment of the Below Deck Down Under episode, Lara expressed concern when Tzarina mentioned serving a seven-course meal to the guests.

"Seven courses is quite tricky to do at the top. And I only have two sets of cutlery. So every time, we're going to have to wash and reset," Lara said.

It is strange that, as the Chief Stewardess, she did not know the guests had specifically asked for an elaborate seven-course meal. In my opinion, she should've been aware of the guests' demands and been prepared to take on the job, no matter how tiring. I strongly believe her frustration stemmed from her conflict with Tzarina, where she couldn't wait to find flaws in her plans.

It was surprising to see her tell Tzarina to convince the guests to reduce the number of courses. That is possibly one of the worst traits a Chief can have — laziness. Lara called Tzarina "unhinged," when in all honesty, it was she who appeared clueless about her responsibilities.

It is another reason why I am tired of their ongoing feud on Below Deck Down Under because it always amounted to nothing. It is uncomfortable to watch how their personal feelings affect workflow and important decisions. Lara continued, recalling her "miserable" experience working alongside Tzarina, who attacked her "work ethic and character."

According to me, both Below Deck Down Under crew members prolonged the argument for longer than needed and turned it into something that it was not. In another episode, Tzarina compared her situation with Lara to her experience with bullies, which, I think, was a bit of an exaggeration.

Later in the Below Deck Down Under finale, Tzarina, out of the blue, praised Lara's work ethic and responsible character, which sounded more like a snide remark, knowing they had not resolved their issue.

Even if it was a meaningless conflict, I do not understand how Tzaina skipped the part about taking accountability for her joke and talking things through before trying to be best friends again. Ultimately, they decided to end their 'friendship' on a sour note.

The whole experience of watching the ladies go back and forth throughout the season was not just exhausting, but also a plot beat that was unnecessary. They let their personal feelings overwhelm them over a situation that could have been avoided had they talked like adults. Instead of resolving the issue, they held onto their emotions and behaved like teenagers, which I had not signed up to watch.

Stream Below Deck Down Under episodes on Peacock.

