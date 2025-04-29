“Manipulative”— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Lara “meddling” in Tzarina and Alesia’s feud

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 13 was released on April 28. The episode saw Chef Tzarina talking with sous chef Alesia after they feuded in the previous episode. During their conversation, Tzarina apologized while Alesia accepted her apology. The previous episode had also seen Lara and Tzarina fight, as the former thought the latter's words sometimes made people feel "stupid", suggesting Alesia might've felt that way as well.

In episode 13, after Tzarina made up with Alesia, Lara was seen getting close to the sous chef as well. At the beginning of the episode, after Alesia announced that she lost her lipstick, Lara decided to gift her a new one. She called for a new lipstick from the provisions store while she was ordering provisions for the yacht.

While Tzarina only smiled when Alesia received her gift, she didn't have good words to say about Lara in the Below Deck Down Under confessional. She believed that Lara only cared for Alesia because she wanted to get back at Tzarina.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under took to X to react to the recent developments.

"Lara is very manipulative-some leader. Can’t balance responsibilities w/ her own stews, sticks her nose in other depts. Creepily all over Alesia," a fan said.

"And her meddling in Tzarina and Alesia's issues like GIRL...you have other things to do on this boat," said another.

"Lara has got to take a chill pill," added a third.

"Ok ok. I give up on Lara. She's using Alesia to troll Tzarina. Period," said another.

Some fans of Below Deck Down Under also believed that Lara was cozying up to Alesia only to make Tzarina feel bad.

"Lara knows what she’s doing by all of a sudden being super, over-the-top nice to Alesia after her talk with Tzarina. I see you!" an X user wrote.

"I'll give this one to Tzarina - Lara tasking Alesia with Tzarina standing there. Should at least make some effort at getting Tzarina's approval," another user wrote.

"Oh, oh!. Lara buying Alesia a new lipstick isn't gonna fly with Tzarina I bet!" commented one.

The conversation between Tzarina and Lara in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 13

Lara went to Tzarina's dorm to sort things out as she said that they had known each other for a long time and had been through a lot together. She added that she didn't want there to be any animosity between them.

"With Alesia telling me about stuff that you'd said and you getting involved so much, I feel personally it's like I needed the same respect," said Tzarina.

Tzarina further said that she had been respectful to people when they had come to her after their fights with Lara, but the same wasn't reciprocated. Lara, in her defense, stated that she simply provided Alesia with a listening ear when she was upset. However, Tzarina believed that talking in this manner would just make them go around in circles. She then urged Lara to just step away from what had been going on between her and Alesia.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

