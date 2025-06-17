"We were very in love" — Below Deck star Solene opens up about dating a former cast member, Dylan Pierre De Villiers

Below Deck season 12 episode 3, Fight Island, premiered on Bravo on June 16, 2025. In the episode, the crew geared up for a five-day charter, with the standout moment being Rainbeau de Roos's frustration over Solene Favreau's overly laid-back approach to work.

Another moment concerning Solene that stood out in the episode was when she opened up about dating the season 11 cast member, Dylan Pierre De Villiers.

In her confessional, the Below Deck stew shared that they were very much in love with each other, and she didn't hide how she felt about him. Unfortunately, the couple had to break up due to their career, which often placed them in different parts of the world.

“We were very in love and I didn’t hide what I felt,” she shared in her confessional.

Below Deck star Solene reflects on her relationship with Dylan Pierre De Villiers

In Below Deck season 12, episode 3, Kyle Stillie noticed Solene Favreau wearing a bracelet and, intrigued by it, asked her about its origin and significance.

Solene responded that her ex-boyfriend gave her the bracelet as a gift and revealed that she was still wearing it two years after their breakup.

Later in her confessional, Below Deck star shared that the ex-boyfriend she referred to in the segment was the season 11 cast member, Dylan Pierre De Villiers.

Unfortunately, the couple had to break up due to their careers. Since both their careers had them embark on charters in different parts of the world, distance became the major issue in their relationship.

Regardless, Solene shared that despite what had happened between them, she still loved her former partner and was very sad after their split.

“We broke up because he was in another country, so [there was] distance. Even after, I still love him and I was very sad,” she said.

The Below Deck stew added that she decided to take a break from dating after their breakup. She hadn't been in love since, and while she is still young, she said that she wasn't looking for a relationship.

“So now that is why I try to keep everything at no risk. Since Dylan, I’ve never been in love again. I am young, free and I’m not looking for a relationship,” she shared.

At the end of her conversation with Kyle, Solene told him that she wasn't looking for a relationship with him either, jokingly adding that she won't be sleeping with him.

Who is the Below Deck season 11 stew, Solene Favreau's ex-boyfriend, Dylan Pierre De Villiers?

Dylan Pierre De Villiers made his debut on Below Deck in season 11 episode 8. It was brought in on St. David, as the deckhand after deckhand Ben Willoughby was promoted to bosun.

At the time, Dylan didn't know anyone in the crew, and joining the show in the latter half didn't help with forming a connection either. However, after the season, he revealed to The Daily Dish in a 2024 interview that he was able to bond with Chef Anthony Iracane.

In his official cast bio, the deckhand shared that he believed in living life in moderation. Additionally, he was a "super social" person who loved making friends and traveling.

"I go to the gym, I go out and enjoy my life in moderation. I am super social, so I make friends. I travel. I bought my dream car, so I’m working on that constantly," he shared.

Below Deck season 12 episodes premiere every Monday on Bravo.

