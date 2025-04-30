Where to follow the cast of Below Deck season 12 on Instagram? Details explored

Below Deck season 12 is set to air on June 2, 2025, on Bravo, with Captain Kerry Titheradge taking the helm once again aboard the Motoryacht St. David. This time, the crew sets sail through the Caribbean, chartering guests around Anguilla, St. Barths, and St. Maarten.

The returning crew on Below Deck includes Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Kyle Stillie, both of whom teased a season filled with twists and turns. The team now features Chef Lawrence Snowden, Bosun Caio Poltronieri, and Stewards Barbara Kulaif, Rainbeau de Roos, and Solène Favreau.

Where to find the Below Deck season 12 cast on Instagram?

1) Captain Kerry Titheradge

Captain Kerry Titheradge (Image via Instagram/@capt_kerry)

Captain Kerry Titheradge leads the Below Deck season 12 crew. He was born in Brisbane and attended school in multiple towns across Queensland, including Townsville and Emerald. He began working in the yachting industry in 2004 and has an experience of two decades, which includes spending 10 years on parasailing boats and landing barges.

As of writing, he has 52.9k followers on his Instagram under the handle @capt_kerry. He is also the CEO of Yachting Concepts KEZA.

2) Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender (Image via Bravo)

As per his biography on Bravo, Fraser is originally from Hampstead, London. He has been in the yachting industry for seven years and is fluent in French. He considers his entire interior team on St. David his best friends and says he misses his family and close friends most while at sea. His Instagram account under @fraserolender has a following that stands at 178k.

3) Kyle Stillie

Kyle Stillie (Image via Instagram/@that.scottishguy)

Kyle hails from Selkirk and now lives along the Moray Coast in northeast Scotland. According to his Bravo bio, he describes last season as wild and hints that his most extreme charter story may be seen this season. He currently has 38.4k followers on Instagram under the account @that.scottishguy.

4) Lawrence Snowden

Lawrence Snowden (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Chef Lawrence is based in Sheffield, UK, and has six years of yachting experience. When not working, he spends time renovating homes and visiting Corsica and Sardinia, which he calls his favorite destinations, as per his Bravo bio. Fans can follow him on Instagram at @mistersnoww, which has 749 followers.

5) Caio Poltronieri

Caio Poltronieri (Image via Instagram/@caiopoltronieri)

Bosun Caio comes from Rio de Janeiro and enjoys both listening and creating music during his free time. He’s traveled extensively throughout Southeast Asia and uses his downtime onboard to explore new destinations. His birthday falls on October 22 and he currently has 2,225 followers on Instagram under the handle @caiopoltronieri.

6) Jess Theron

Jess Theron (Image via Bravo)

Deckhand Jess is from Stellenbosch, South Africa, and enjoys surfing and motorcycle riding when off duty. Per her Bravo bio, one of her most unexpected charter moments involve a guest falling asleep in the crew mess while intoxicated.

Her Instagram account @jesstheron_ currently has 2,677 followers.

7) Damo Yorg

Damo Yorg (Image via Instagram/@damoyorg)

According to his Bravo bio, Deckhand Damo is from Perth and holds certifications as a divemaster and jump master. He finds peace through water-based activities and describes the yacht St. David as chaotic upon arrival.

His Instagram account can be followed at @damoyorg and has a follower count of 1,286.

8) Barbara Kulaif

Barbara Kulaif (Image via Bravo)

Barbara, originally from Santos, Brazil, spends her time off hiking, training in jiujitsu, and going to the gym. As stated on her Bravo bio, her closest friends on the yacht are Fraser and Damo, and she says that she misses her mother the most during long charters.

Fans can catch a glimpse of her life on Instagram @barbarakulaif. As of writing, her account has 140k followers.

9) Rainbeau de Roos

Rainbeau de Roos (Image via Bravo)

Stew Rainbeau considers herself a global citizen and says her suitcase is more stable than any one home. She’s skilled at bartending and dodging drama, and names Penang in Southeast Asia as the most meaningful place she’s traveled.

Fans can follow her Instagram account under the handle @beau.deroos, which has 1,777 followers.

10) Solène Favreau

Solène Favreau (Image via Instagram/@solene22flmrz)

Below Deck Stew Solène, from Paris, France, had only 22 days of yachting experience before joining Below Deck. Per her Bravo bio, she enjoys riding jet skis and partying when not working and says St. David is her first and most chaotic charter to date.

Her follower count currently sits at 37.2k on Instagram under the handle @solene22flmrz.

Tune in to Below Deck on Bravo starting Monday, June 2 at 8 PM ET, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

