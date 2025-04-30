Below Deck season 12 deckhand Kyle Stillie is accused of breaking the rules as Captain Kerry reveals suspicions of a guest hookup

Deckhand Kyle Stillie is at the center of a potential rule violation in Below Deck season 12, following suspicions raised by Captain Kerry Titheradge regarding inappropriate behavior with a charter guest. The official trailer, released by Bravo on April 22, shows Titheradge directly confronting Stillie, saying:

"The crew thinks you banged a charter guest."

This accusation introduces concerns about guest-crew boundaries onboard the St. David as the season navigates through Anguilla, St. Barths, and St. Maarten. The incident raises questions about whether Stillie's actions breached protocol and if disciplinary action will follow.

Below Deck Captain Kerry confronts Kyle Stillie over possible charter guest misconduct

Captain Kerry addresses the alleged hookup

In the Below Deck season 12 teaser, Captain Kerry Titheradge is seen establishing strict authority early in the charter season. He emphasizes his expectations clearly, stating:

“There’s one authority on this boat, and it’s me.”

Amid this firm stance, he confronts the crew over rumors of a crew-guest interaction, focusing specifically on Kyle Stillie. Titheradge tells Stillie that the crew suspects he engaged in a "charter guest" hookup, raising concerns about a possible violation of yacht rules.

The trailer does not confirm whether any rules were explicitly broken, but the captain's direct comment indicates concern over potential misconduct. Later in the teaser, Chief Stew Fraser Olender responds to the situation by saying it is "not okay," indicating his disapproval of the possibility that Stillie engaged in a personal encounter with a guest.

The Below Deck teaser also includes a scene showing Stillie on the beach kissing a woman, followed by a confessional in which he questions whether the situation was meant seriously or not, using the phrase "a joke."

Potential consequences for Stillie and the crew

Hooking up with a guest is a known breach of yacht protocol in the Below Deck franchise, with possible consequences ranging from reprimands to dismissal. While the teaser does not show definitive disciplinary action against Stillie, it does include Captain Kerry preparing to let an unidentified crew member go, stating:

“The expectations of the job on this boat, you’re not there yet. So I’m going to let you go tonight.”

Whether this statement is related to Stillie or another crew member remains unclear. The incident also introduces concerns about how personal decisions by the crew can affect team dynamics and financial outcomes. Fellow deckhand Damo Yorg comments:

“Stillie’s either out there making our tip or losing our tip,” suggesting that Stillie’s actions may impact the crew’s shared gratuity.

Olender also emphasizes that the interaction was inappropriate by noting that the guest involved was married and that her husband paid for the "tip."

Season 12 setting and returning crew

Season 12 takes place across the Caribbean, featuring charters through Anguilla, St. Barths, and St. Maarten. Captain Kerry Titheradge is back as captain, accompanied once more by Fraser Olender as Chief Stew and Kyle Stillie, who also appeared in season 11.

The new Below Deck season introduces additional crew members, including Chef Lawrence Snowden, Bosun Caio Poltronieri, and several new stewards and deckhands.

Bravo's teaser presents a season that involves "tangled love triangles," "tense work dynamics," and "high-maintenance charter guests." Stillie's possible breach stands out as a key conflict among these elements. Whether the incident leads to formal consequences will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Catch Below Deck season 12 on Monday, June 2, at 8 PM ET on Bravo, and stream the next day on Peacock.

