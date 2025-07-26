Michael Phelps reacts as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce makes his debut in Happy Gilmore 2

Michael Phelps recently shared his reaction as Taylor Swift's boyfriend, and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce shared glimpses of his time with Adam Sandler and the other cast of Happy Gilmore 2 on Instagram. Kelce, a 3-time Super Bowl champion, is also roped in to make one of the cameos in the movie as a restaurant manager.The movie was released on July 25 and also featured the likes of Julie Bowen, Margaret Qualley, besides Kelce. The Chiefs player has featured in the documentary film on his brother, Jason Kelce, and several other television shows in the past.Kelce shared a few pictures from the set of Happy Gilmore 2, featuring Sandler. In his caption, he expressed his gratitude for being able to work with a veteran actor like Sandler and thanked him for the opportunity. He stated:&quot;Man this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity. @adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe legendary swimmer Michael Phelps reacted to this post and dropped a two-word comment in admiration for Kelce's endeavor. He wrote:&quot;So good!&quot;Phelps' comment on Travis Kelce's post (Image via: Instagram@killatrav)Notably, Michael Phelps and Travis Kelce have also shared camaraderie outside their sport. Phelps, who is a big fan of the Baltimore Ravens, attended one of their games against the Chiefs featuring Kelce earlier this year in March.Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh recounts her experience of meeting Michael Phelps on FaceTimeMichael Phelps (Image via: Getty)Summer McIntosh recently recounted her experience of meeting Michael Phelps on FaceTime during the Canadian Swimming Trials. Notably, McIntosh registered an impressive campaign during this competition and shattered several world records (400m medley and 200m medley).Owing to this, Phelps congratulated McIntosh for her impressive performances. Speaking in an interview, McIntosh said that she was shocked at discovering that Phelps was on the other side of the FaceTime that her countrymate, Brittany MacLean, handed over to her. Additionally, the 18-year-old swimmer also mentioned that it was an honor for her to talk to a veteran like Phelps. She said (via Swimming World Magazine):&quot;I was like, ‘Wait, what? I need to keep training.’ And then she’s like, ‘Someone wants to talk to you.’ And then she hands me the phone, and it’s Michael Phelps. I’m like, ‘Wait, what is going on?’ I was in utter shock. Of course, I was not expecting that whatsoever. I can’t believe that still happened, but it was an honor, and it was so cool get to talk to him.&quot;During the conversation, McIntosh also cited the reasons behind her decision to start working with Phelps's coach, stating that she was amazed by how Bob Bowman has transformed young swimmers such as Leon Marchand into absolute champions.