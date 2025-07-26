Michael Phelps' wife poses serious question as they enjoy working out together

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole have been one of the most prominent couples the swimming world has ever seen. Recently, the duo hit the gym together and Nicole Phelps posed a serious question as she shared a glimpse of their workout session with fans.

Ad

Phelps and his wife first caught each other's eye in 2007, when they were paired up at the ESPY Awards, with Nicole acting as the swimmer's athlete escort to the event. They began dating on and off for the next few years, before getting engaged in 2015. The duo got married in 2016 right before the Olympics in a small, private ceremony, before hosting a larger celebration after the Games.

Over the course of their relationship, Michael Phelps and his wife have often given fans insights into their everyday life together. Most recently, Nicole Phelps shared a snap of the duo working out together on Instagram, writing,

Ad

Trending

“Whose working harder 🤭.”

Via @mrs.nicolephelps on Instagram

Phelps and his wife live together in Phoenix, Arizona alongside their four kids Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico.

Ad

Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares what their workout routine looks like

Michael and Nicole Phelps at the Adweek Brand Genius Gala (Image Source: Getty)

For Michael Phelps and his wife, workout sessions are a crucial part of their life together. The swimmer has been open about his struggles with mental health, and Nicole once revealed that the couple workout together thrice a week to reduce anxiety and ensure a healthier mindset.

Ad

“Three times a week, Michael and I are lifting weights. We’ve learned that twenty minutes of strength training decreases anxiety, and I know that it’s vital for Michael and I to be in the gym. Case in point: two nights ago, we had a really rough night. There were tears and people not wanting to be told what to do. I ended up going into the gym later, and the emotions I was feeling got left on the gym floor,” she told Westlake Malibu Lifestyle Magazine.

Ad

Nicole went on to add that working out was a healthy outlet for the couple, saying,

“It’s such a healthy outlet and so much better than going to bed worrying about stuff. I’m learning so much. In particular, I’ve learned that a bad day doesn’t last forever. Also, if Michael is having a bad day, I can’t be his therapist. I can’t fix Michael. If my boys or Michael are struggling, all I can do is hold space.”

As a swimmer, Michael Phelps was known for a rigorous training routine that led him to multiple impressive feats. Nearly a decade after his retirement, the American remains the most decorated Olympian of all-time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More