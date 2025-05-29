3x Olympic gold medalist from Canada announces decision to train under Michael Phelps former coach Bob Bowman

Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh will soon start training under Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman. The Canadian swimmer previously trained under Brent Arckey in Sarasota, Florida.

Summer McIntosh competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the youngest athlete to be named to the Canadian Olympic team. She missed making a podium finish but set her sights on the next edition in 2024 Paris. In the French capital, McIntosh was a force to be reckoned with, winning her first gold in the 400m freestyle after trouncing Katie Grimes.

She continued her momentum in the 200m butterfly, winning the gold in an Olympic record time, the second-fastest time of all time for women. She also clinched the 200m individual medley win, becoming the first Canadian swimmer to take three titles at a single Games.

Beginning her 2025 season with an 800m freestyle victory in Florida, McIntosh announced that she would move to Austin, Texas, to train under the legendary Michael Phelps and Frenchman Leon Marchand's coach, Bob Bowman. Talking about it in an interview with CBC Sports, she said that Bowman could be trusted to help her reach her full potential in the pool.

"I know I can fully trust Bob and trust his training, and I know I’m going into an amazing training group. But I also think there’s unknowns when it comes to what that’s going to do with my racing and my potential. I think the sky’s the limit with him. I know he’s going to make me reach my full capacity and potential.”

Michael Phelps trained under Bowman since he was 11. The latter helped Phelps to multiple world records, 23 gold medals at the Olympics, the most for any athlete in history.

Michael Phelps' coach's new trainee, Summer McIntos,h gave an honest take on her Paris Olympic campaign

McIntosh at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

McIntosh, who broke over 50 age group National records, holds the world record in the long course 400m individual medley. She made history at the Paris Games, in the swimming pool and the closing ceremony, where she was the co-flagbearer. Reflecting on her experience and how she took a trip home before returning to Paris for the closing was the highlight for her.

"Racing in front of all those people was absolutely incredible. It was something that I think I really fed off of and I got a lot of adrenaline from it. But overall, the village was super cool…I think the pool was absolutely beautiful and obviously very fast, so it was just so cool," she said in the Unfiltered Waters podcast.

The 18-year-old added:

"Overall, it was such an amazing experience. And going back for flag bearer was also probably one of the coolest, probably the coolest moment of my life and such an honor as well. And sharing that with Ethan [Katzberg] was also really cool. Overall, that was absolutely incredible, and that whole time was such a blur. I think partially because there was a time change. So I went back to Canada for acutally four days, four nights and then I was back in Paris."

Michael Phelps' coach's new trainee won four gold medals each in the long course and short course World Championships and two in the Commonwealth Games.

