"I have reached out to Bob Bowman" - Olympic champion Summer McIntosh reveals whether she will join an NCAA program

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh shared her thoughts about her plans to join an NCAA program looking forward in her career. The three-time Olympic gold medalist is also planning to leave the Sarasota Sharks club in Florida.

She joined the club three years ago in 2022 and is now in search of a new coach and training club. In a recent interview, McIntosh revealed that she is planning to join Bob Bowman and train under him at the University of Texas.

Additionally, the 18-year-old also mentioned that she will not participate in any collegiate and NCAA events but will join a professional side that will give her a bit more flexibility. She said (via CBC Sports, 11:58 onwards):

"Not fully thought out completely but I mean obviously brain storming idea where I should be going to not just continue as a swimmer but also develop as a human being and where might be a good place for me. Another important thing for me is school. So I have reached out to Bob Bowman and the University of Texas and figuring out a pro team that I could join."

"I wouldn't do the NCAA but I would join a pro team somwhere. I mean NCAA is a great option but for me personally I think pro teams make more sense because it has a lot more flexibility. So have reached out to him, he's been great," she further added.

Bob Bowman, 59, is the current director of the men's swimming program in the Univeristy of Texas and is also a former coach of the most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps, and has also worked with young swimmers such as Leon Marchand in recent years.

Summer McIntosh shares her plans for the 2024 World Swimming Championships

Summer McIntosh at the La Defense Arena during the Women's 200m Individual Medley of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Summer McIntosh spoke about her plans for the upcoming 2025 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Florida. The Ontario native bagged two gold medals in the 200m butterfly and 400m medley during her last campaign at the event in 2023.

During her interview with CBC, McIntosh shared that she is planning to work on her 800m freestyle and compete in five events at the World Championships. McIntosh also added that she has a goal to compete in five events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She said (via CBC Sports, 15:37 onwards):

"Definitely not my favorite event (800m freestyle), but I am good at it, so maybe I’ll grow to like it again. At worlds I definitely want to be doing five individual events. What that looks like, I don’t know exactly yet... But for LA, definitely doing five individual events is a long-term goal of mine for sure."

Summer McIntosh competed in four individual events at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bagged three golds (200m butterfly, 200m IM, 400m IM, 400m freestyle) and a silver medal (400m freestyle).

