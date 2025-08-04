“It sucked”: Yolonda Ross shares about her character’s tragic end in The Chi season 7

In The Chi season 7, Jada Washington, played by Yolonda Ross, died after a long battle with cancer. The season finale marked her final appearance, ending the story of a character who had been with the show since its debut in 2018. Jada’s death brought a major change to the storyline, wrapping up a narrative that lasted seven seasons.

Ross found out about her character’s fate shortly before filming. When asked by TVLine how she felt upon receiving the news, she said:

“It sucked. I mean, it was weird. It’s kind of a mixed bag of things. It’s like, first off, why didn’t I know earlier? But then also, oh wow, now I can do other things,” Ross responded.

According to Ross, Jada’s final scene was shot in sequence. She described lying with her eyes closed while the cast performed around her. After the final take, she opened her eyes to find the entire cast and crew on set, an unplanned yet fitting farewell to her seven-season journey.

Did Yolonda Ross' Jada die in The Chi season 7?

The Chi season 7 (Image via Paramount)

Since the show began, Jada Washington, a strong single mother and longtime community leader, has played a significant role in The Chi. Jada peacefully passed away after meeting her newborn grandchild in The Chi season 7. She had been battling cancer for a long time. During her final moments, Emmett, Darnell, Kiesha, and the baby were all by her side.

For Yolonda Ross, playing Jada’s final scenes was a layered experience. She described feeling “nostalgic” when alone, but she said she stayed focused on set to match the episode’s somber tone.

“I feel like I was nostalgic [when I was] alone. When I was at work, I felt like, ‘Yeah, let’s just get through this, ’cause I don’t want to wallow in it,” she told TVLine. “Because there’s already, like, episodes full of sadness! And then to add to it any personal stuff? I didn’t feel like doing that.”

What is Jada’s role in The Chi season 7?

The cast of The Chi (Image via Getty)

Jada’s role in The Chi season 7 provided continuity amid major character departures. More than a supporting figure, she reflected perseverance and maternal strength. Her earlier cancer storyline already showed her resilience, and revisiting it in season 7 added depth to her final arc.

Ross shared that portraying Jada’s first battle with cancer was her most meaningful experience on the show. It involved working with real-life cancer patients in Chicago, which informed her performance. Jada’s journey, from dating to caregiving, led to a layered character arc that concluded in season 7.

In the finale, Jada held on long enough to meet her granddaughter. Although Ross did not confirm that this was a deliberate writing choice, she acknowledged its emotional and realistic tone.

"I know two people who died of cancer, and one literally waited until her husband’s birthday. It’s like, how do you do that? But you do that somehow. And [Kiesha’s] baby came, and that was it," Ross told TVLine.

How did filming Jada’s farewell scene affect the cast?

The scene in The Chi season 7 where Emmett and the family say goodbye to Jada truly impacted the characters. Yolonda Ross mentioned that Jacob Latimore (Emmett) became emotional during his speech at Jada's celebration of life. Not everything was shown on TV, but the mood on set was very tense. Ross said that the scene was extremely draining.

"When Jacob went up, I was holding it together, but he was choking up early, and it was like oh man. He came over and hugged me, and that’s it," she said.

The set, which featured pictures of Jada and other characters, made the moment feel even more significant. Ross felt like he was walking into a memorial when he entered the strange space. It blurred the line between fiction and a genuine farewell.

What legacy does Jada leave behind in The Chi season 7?

Yolonda Ross stars as Jada in The Chi season 7 (Image via Getty)

Jada's departure was one of many in The Chi, alongside Lynn Whitfield’s Alicia. But Jada's leaving was significant to the story because she had been there for a long time and was close to key characters. She played a major role in Emmett's development and how his family worked throughout the series.

Her impact was felt across the stories, even though she was often confined to familiar locations. In the end, Emmett and Kiesha named their baby Jada, which kept the character's memory alive and connected past storylines to future ones.

What’s next for Yolonda Ross after The Chi season 7?

The seventh season of The Chi was the last time Yolonda Ross played Jada Washington, but it also opened up new creative doors for her. Ross has said that she wants to get back into making movies and other visual arts. She talked about a photography event that would be happening soon at the Brooklyn Museum. It would be connected to an exhibit by Malian photographer Seydou Keïta.

Ross's change aligns with a motif in her character's story: moving forward with purpose. Even though it was unexpected that she left the show, it created new opportunities. Ross was ready to focus on personal interests and artistic ambitions outside of television as Jada's story came to an end.

How does The Chi season 7 use death and departure as a storytelling device?

The Chi season 7 (Image via Paramount Plus)

The Chi season 7 saw major character exits, including Jada, Alicia, and Douda, reshaping the show’s emotional core. These departures created space for new storylines while reinforcing the series’ central theme: life in Chicago’s South Side is constantly evolving.

Creator Lena Waithe has emphasized that the real star is the city itself. As characters come and go, the community endures. Jada’s story reflects that her legacy lives on through those she influenced, even after her final scene.

The Chi season 7, and all earlier seasons are available for online streaming on Paramount Plus. Season 8 for the show has also been confirmed.

