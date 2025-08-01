The Chi season 7 finale ending explained: Who is going to prison? [Spoiler] dies in another vengeful attack

Vendetta and retaliation are the names of the game in the explosive The Chi season 7 finale. The show wraps up another season with a mix of conclusions to existing storylines in the season and shocking twists and turns that would shape what's next for the show.

Throughout most of the series, the police have been after Reg. But instead of him behind bars at the end, two different people are heading to jail. The Chi season 7 finale ends with Shaad and Trig in handcuffs, being apprehended by the police for a murder they didn't commit.

Meanwhile, the season finale leaves The Chi's community with two deaths. One has been teased throughout the second half of the season and has been expected, but one death comes as a shock, and like most deaths in season 7, it's another case of mistaken identity in a revenge plan.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Who dies in The Chi season 7 finale, and who is going to prison for it?

There have been plenty of shootings that happened throughout the season, with someone being shot and left bloody on the ground, but they end up being alive in the next season. That has happened to Jamal in The Chi season 7 episode 6, and then to Emmett in episode 9. However, in the The Chi season 7 finale, the shooting incident leads to someone's death, Alicia's.

Shaad and Trig get framed for Alicia's death (Image via Paramount+)

She is shot, and the episode shows her unresponsive body, with her blood pooling on the floor of her living room. But as mentioned, one can never be sure if she's going to survive it or not. The confirmation that Alicia is dead comes when Shaad returns to his job only to see Alicia's lifeless body, then he calls Trig for help.

In the final scenes of The Chi season 7 finale, Shaad and Trig move Alicia's lifeless body from the floor to the nearby couch for whatever reason. It's how both of their hands are now tarnished with Alicia's blood, just as police cars arrive outside, with one of the officers shouting that they have the perimeter covered.

With no way to run, Shaad and Trig go out the front door with their hands up. The finale ends with the police putting them in handcuffs, most likely to be sent to prison. Of course, there's going to be an investigation before they are officially locked up. The charges might not even stick, as both of them have clear alibis for the night of Alicia's death.

Trig was with Tiff at the hospital as she gave birth to Rob Junior, while Shaad was with his new girlfriend throughout the night. That said, season 7 ends with them as the main suspects for Alicia's murder, although the finale leaves without any hint as to who called the police to Alicia's house when no one knows about her death except for Roselyn and Nuck.

Who kills Alicia in The Chi season 7 finale?

Alicia dies in The Chi season 7 finale (Image via Paramount+)

In The Chi season 7 finale, Roselyn Perry, Douda's wife, returns to fulfill his late husband's instruction. While they didn't have the best of a relationship, Roselyn appears to have some loyalty to Douda because she fulfills his final instruction without so much as a hesitation.

It turns out that she found a letter from Douda, telling her that if he dies, which happened in The Chi season 6 finale, she has to avenge him and kill his murderer. She comes to Nuck first, with the intention of killing him, thinking that he killed Douda. But like what happened in The Chi season 7 episode 1, Nuck lies about the real killer.

He points to Alicia as Douda's killer, and with Roselyn already feeling some sort of distrust towards Alicia, she quickly believes Nuck. It's how she ends up going to Alicia's house and killing her, even after Alicia tells her that while she planned to kill Douda, she didn't actually do it.

Alicia's death in The Chi season 7 finale is the complete irony of what she has been doing throughout the season. She becomes a victim of her own revenge plan. What has happened to her mirrors the same thing she did to her son's supposed killer, Zay. How she killed Zay in episode 1 was the same as how Roselyn killed her in the finale.

Does Reg get his revenge on Alicia in The Chi season 7 finale?

Reg robs Alicia's house (Image via Paramount+)

Detective Toussaint finally getting her hand on Reg in The Chi season 7 finale ends anticlimactically. The police are able to arrest Reg during the robbery teased in The Chi season 7 episode 11 after Candice has supposedly shared her location with Alicia. However, because Reg apparently doesn't have a gun with him during the robbery, the charges against him are small.

Candice is able to get him out on bail, and that's how they realize that the woman who approached Candice in the previous episode was Alicia. Reg gets his revenge on Alicia in The Chi season 7 finale. He gets Candice to get Alicia away from the house and keep her occupied for a while, and Candice is only eager to do it because the other woman has made a fool of her.

Meanwhile, Reg ransacks Alicia's house and steals her valuable belongings, including the wads of cash Alicia has kept in her safe.

The Chi season 7 finale: Does Jada die?

Jada's death in The Chi season 7 is an expected one after receiving news that her cancer is back, and it happens in The Chi season 7 finale. However, her passing comes in a heartfelt storytelling, because it doesn't happen until after she is able to see her granddaughter.

The finale brings out all the emotions, as despite being ready to make her transition, Jada goes to Emmett's house to meet the newborn before she leaves the Earth. She gets to hold the baby and learn that Kiesha and Emmett are naming their baby after her before she passes in her sleep, with her head on Darnell's lap, surrounded by family.

Catch all episodes of The Chi season 7 streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

