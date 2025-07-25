The Chi season 7 episode 11 ending explained: Is Alicia turning Candice against Reg?

Throughout the season, Alicia has had one goal: to find Rob's killer and make him pay. That plan continues in The Chi season 7 episode 11. In the penultimate episode, Alicia doubles down on her pursuit of Reg, and she has more and more people in her corner to help get the job done.

Her latest pawn in the plan is none other than Reg's own partner, Candice. Alicia tries to turn Candice against him by trying to gain her trust and luring her into a better, wealthier future. By the end of The Chi season 7 episode 11, it appears Alicia has gained Candice's trust as she becomes the person she seeks in times of danger. It won't be long until she uses her to get to Reg.

Meanwhile, The Chi season 7's penultimate episode teases that some of the characters may be leaving, whether they will be unalived or leaving Chicago for good.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 11. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Alicia using Candice to get to Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 11?

Alicia in The Chi season 7 episode 11 (Image via Paramount+)

Alicia doubles down on her personal revenge mission against Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 11, using Candice in her plan. Whether she's doing it because she believes Reg killed Rob or simply wants to clean up the streets by taking out criminals like Reg remains unclear. However, back in The Chi season 7 episode 6, Bakari hinted that Reg could be the one who killed Rob, prompting her to find and try to kill him.

She may not have succeeded the first time, but getting rid of him, one way or another, remains one of her goals. In episode 11, Detective Toussaint shares a plan with Alicia: use Reg's new woman, Candice, to learn about Reg and his dealings. They need someone inside Reg's inner circle to feed them intel and finally pin him down.

It comes after Detective Toussaint's foiled attempt to arrest Reg during the robbery in The Chi season 7 episode 10. The detective tells Alicia all about Candice, and she gets the job done. The first move is to meet Candice at the mobile shop where she's working, and for Alicia to charm her way into becoming somewhat of a friend or confidante to the other woman.

Earlier in the episode, Candice admits to Reg that she's not happy about her job. It's simply something that pays the bills, so it's not surprising that she's hooked when Alicia offers her the chance to make something better of herself and be somewhat like Alicia. That first meeting is the only thing Alicia needs to get to Candice.

Candice at the mobile shop (Image via Paramount+)

By the end of The Chi season 7 episode 11, Candice contacts Alicia about being scared. This implies that Alicia has wormed her way into Candice's inner circle, and while she hasn't used her just yet, it won't be long before she takes advantage of Candice to get to Reg. With Candice being the only one Reg trusts after the robbery mishap in episode 10, she proves to be an asset for Alicia.

The Chi season 7 episode 11: Does Bakari tell Alicia who really killed Rob?

In the previous episode's final moments, Alicia laid down her threat to Bakari. If he doesn't tell her who really killed Rob, she's going to kill him and bury his body in her backyard. However, The Chi season 7 episode 11 ends with Bakari still protecting Nuck's secret, refusing to tell Alicia that Nuck did it.

He's loyal to Nuck, and he's also Nuck's second-in-command, so it's difficult for him to give up the other man. Plus, Bakari knows who Nuck is and what he's capable of doing. He's killed several of the members of the mob in The Chi season 7 for petty reasons, like them going against his rule of lying low.

If Nuck finds out that he snitched on him to Alicia, Nuck won't hesitate to end him. However, Bakari also knows how dangerous Alicia is, and with her wealth, she can get away with almost anything, including killing him. Bakari spends most of The Chi season 7 episode 11 ruminating about what he should do about the real identity of Rob's murderer.

The Chi season 7 episode 11: Does Bakari die in The Chi season 7 episode 11?

Bakari in The Chi season 7 episode 11 (Image via Paramount+)

Mid-episode plays out a tense-filled scene with Bakari and Jake on the streets while an orange car, implied to be Alicia's, is following them. They run away and try to lose the car, but Bakari is tense about it. They decide to split up, and as they walk away from each other, Jake appears to be tense as well and keeps looking back at Bakari at the opposite end of the street.

Then Jake sees the orange car in front of Bakari, but as he shouts for him, Bakari sees Alicia shoot him from inside the car. He's hit in the leg and is able to run away, but he's hit in the chest as well. It looks to be fatal, and Bakari lies on the ground, bloody and without life.

However, it's only a dream, and Bakari doesn't die in The Chi season 7 episode 11 in real life. After Alicia's threat in episode 10, Bakari has been taking her threat to heart. He thinks Alicia will really kill him, and the dream kind of shows his biggest fear this episode.

The Chi season 7 episode 11: Is Emmett leaving Chicago?

Besides the few seconds of The Chi season 7 episode 11 that make it seem like Bakari is dying and leaving the show, the episode also teases that someone else might be leaving. In addition to giving her engagement ring to Emmett, as seen in the previous episode, Jada also makes him promise one thing. She wants Emmett and the kids to survive, and they can only do that if they leave Chicago.

For Jada, Chicago is getting more and more dangerous, and before she dies, she wants Emmett and Kiesha's family to be safe. However, while Emmett may humor Jada about her wish, it would be hard for him to leave Chicago. They have their family and friends there, plus they have their business in the city. With so many things tying them to Chicago, it's not likely for Emmett to leave.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 11, along with the show's previous episode, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

