  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Chi season 7 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

The Chi season 7 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:22 GMT
The Chi season 7 soundtrack (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])
The Chi season 7 soundtrack (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])

The Chi season 7 ended its run on Friday, August 1, 2025, after 12 seasons of rivalries, power grabs, and family drama. It follows the lives of the residents of the South Side of Chicago. The series brings gut-wrenching drama and danger as characters navigate various life challenges.

Ad

In The Chi season 7, the narrative focused on the women in the community, helmed by Alicia, who wants to regain their power after Douda's downfall in season 6. However, it's easier said than done, because as one king of the underground falls, another one rises—or two.

As the show delivers high-octane drama in every episode, they are accompanied by songs and music that add depth to the narrative. Find out every song used in every episode of The Chi season 7 below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From The Glass by H.E.R. to No Replacement by Tyson, here are the songs played in every episode of The Chi season 7

Ad

Episode 1: Black Friday

  • The Glass by H.E.R.
  • All My Fault by Alonda
  • Too Alive by Cru Alexander and Asia Major
  • Father Figure by Rexx Life Raj
  • Chi by King Fatz
  • Mercy Hand of Grace by Ashley
  • Cold Night by Tyson
  • King of Sorrow by Sade

Read more: The Chi season 7 filming locations

Episode 2: The Fall Out

  • Forever Love by Francci
  • Look Alive by Chipps
  • Dollar Do by Scotty Grand
  • Free Myself by Cicero
  • In the Middle by Tamae and Lyric
  • Gun Sco Goody by Big Sco, Marley Waters, and Osinachi
  • Alone Now by Illmind x Soulena
  • Chill by Slique
  • Hidden Gem by Tre
  • Good News by Travon
  • Libations by Novel
  • Tuff by King Von
  • Face by Gavin
  • Alright by Justin Love
  • Amen by Wop X
Ad

Episode 3: More Life

  • Man Down by BJ the Chicago Kid feat. Buddy, Constantine, and PJ Morton
  • Drive Thru by Lyric and Tamae
  • Feels Like This by Marlon Coles
  • Don't Trust by He Go Hard
  • Play Me a Song by Penzilla
  • No Key by Soxx
  • Do It by Amari Noelle/Britney (actor)
  • Get High by Rikk Reighn
  • Corner Store by Nam N Penzilla
  • Optimistic by Sounds of Blackness
  • Love Language by Alonda Rich
  • Live and Die by the Gun by Mad Skillz
Ad

Read more: The Chi season 7 episode count

Episode 4: Mother's Day

  • A Song for Mama by Boyz II Men
  • Backburner by Breana
  • Mama's lil Boy by Evrythng CST
  • Trouble Don't Last by Alonda Rich
  • Luv 2 U Momma by Deploi
  • We Gonna Party by AR
  • Come Back by Ari Lashell
  • Embrace by Illmind feat. Malik Harmony
  • Jungle Fever by Tamae and Fuse
  • Groove by Kymrence
  • Am I Too Late by Andre Fenix
  • Name by La'Keith Rashad and BRNDN
  • Rules of the Game by Two Taylor
  • Can't Get Enough by Tamia
  • Bank Again by Scotty Grand
  • On 1 by Chipps
  • Can't Tell You No by Brandon
  • Disrespectfully by KVNG Moses
Ad

Episode 5: Safe Harbor

  • Send 'Em Up by Marley Waters
  • Stackin Bodies by 2.0
  • Pain by Francci
  • The Soul Capture by Crown
  • Close My Eyes by Kymrence
  • Deserve by J. Howell
  • Quality by Adolphus and Bridget
  • Love You In the Morning by J. Howell
  • Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child by Michael Kiwanuka
  • My God by Quan ft. Wop X
  • Wolf 6 by Native
  • Lift My Hands by Wop X
  • Right on Time by Need Bowen
  • Last Man Standing by Marley Waters x Fredro

Read more: Has The Chi been renewed for season 8?

Ad
Ad

Episode 6: Do the Chi Thing

  • What's Hannen by Penzilla
  • Keep It Locked by Jack Billion
  • Your Faith by Don Caban
  • Tilting My Frames by TRNTH
  • Green Grass Lie by Gavin
  • Drill Love by Crown
  • Beef by Soxx
  • Glory by Mad Skillz
  • One for the Money by XYZ Propane
  • Outside by Gavin Maestro
  • Let's Chill by Guy

Episode 7: Unfinished Business

  • Hey Mama by Nahshon
  • Chi Soldier by Crown
  • Are You by Jovohn and Mike Blud
  • We Outside by Scotty
  • Nowhere to Hide by 2.0
  • Backseat by Ravia
  • Loading by Aysha
  • It's Just Me by Slum and Draco
  • Break It Down by Dot Marv
  • Shoot For The Stars by Bud and Crown
  • What's Crackin by 504 RO
  • Waste No Time by KVNG Moses and Queen Talia
  • Progress by Crown
  • Cry by Travon
  • Wildflower by New Birth
Ad

Read more: Who made a shocking return in The Chi season 7?

Episode 8: A Bet Is a Bet

  • Truffles by Mick Jenkins
  • Peace and Joy by Feeniks
  • Heart and Soul by Illmind feat. Soulena
  • Good Feelings by Dre Kroon
  • Gangster by Dot Marv
  • Guide by Kenyon Dixon
  • The Game by BJ the Chicago Kid
  • Super Powers by Gavin
  • Pay Me by BCHE
  • Been You by Gavin Maestro
  • Retrograde by James Blake
  • Blood out by DNA ft. TRAG
  • Ignorant by KVNG Moses

Episode 9: Last Respects

Ad
  • OG by Sauce Money
  • YK by 504 RO
  • Guitar Joint by Mayce
  • Rent a Pops by Basic Vocab
  • Drunk Kooke by Butta
  • Smashin' by Wop X
  • Shooting Range by Tamae x Lyric x Jesse Blum
  • Show You Love by Kory

Read more: Was Zay killed off in The Chi season 7?

Episode 10: Tha Block Is Hot

  • Money Right by Breana Marin feat. J-Doe
  • Best Thing to Do by Brandon
  • The Pinnacle by Tommy Nova
  • Victory by Native
  • Get Low by Lil Malcolm
  • God Got Me Mad by Mad Skillz
  • My God My Friend by Mad Skillz
  • Ascension by Maxwell
  • Everything by Cam
  • Vicious Cycle by Omar Gooding
  • Always There by Scottie
  • 1000 Girls by J-Doe
  • Salt by Scottie
  • Tips by Deplon and Excel
  • Million Dollar Game by Lock West
  • Afro Puffs by The Lady of Rage
Ad
Ad

Episode 11: Ready or Not

  • LED 101 by Crown
  • Save Me by Feeniks
  • Sugar Coated by Tamae and Lyric
  • Boss Talk by Don Caban
  • Let's Get Away by Kory
  • Another Level by Mad Skillz
  • Give Me a Little by Alonda
  • Temptation by Mayce and Fuse
  • Anything for You by Penzilla
  • Image by Ari Lashell
  • Jugglin' by Katelyn Kwake
  • You're on Your Way (Always) by Lydia Caesar
  • No Replacement by Francci
  • Memo from Heaven by Tyson
  • I'm Not God by Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fantasia, Andra Day, Samoht, Keisha Renee, and Sage Nwigwe
Ad

Read more: Who died in The Chi season 7 finale?

Episode 12: Rebirth

  • (To be released)

About The Chi season 7

After Douda and Rob's deaths in The Chi season 6, the seventh season brings a series of revenge, power grabs, ultimatums, and new rivalries. The mob gets a new leader, Nuck, who wants everyone to lie low and avoid being splashy after the chaos in the previous season.

Meanwhile, in The Chi season 7, the women of The Chi race to reclaim their power. They want to make the community as safe as possible for their families. In the middle of them is Alicia, who ironically starts a rampage to avenge her son Rob's death and clean up the streets of Chicago's South Side.

Ad

However, as existing rivalries come to a head, someone is returning from the past—someone everyone thought had died, and he will make things even more chaotic and dangerous in the community.

Catch all 12 episodes of The Chi season 7 streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications