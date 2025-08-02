The Chi season 7 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

The Chi season 7 ended its run on Friday, August 1, 2025, after 12 seasons of rivalries, power grabs, and family drama. It follows the lives of the residents of the South Side of Chicago. The series brings gut-wrenching drama and danger as characters navigate various life challenges.In The Chi season 7, the narrative focused on the women in the community, helmed by Alicia, who wants to regain their power after Douda's downfall in season 6. However, it's easier said than done, because as one king of the underground falls, another one rises—or two.As the show delivers high-octane drama in every episode, they are accompanied by songs and music that add depth to the narrative. From The Glass by H.E.R. to No Replacement by Tyson, here are the songs played in every episode of The Chi season 7

Episode 1: Black FridayThe Glass by H.E.R.All My Fault by AlondaToo Alive by Cru Alexander and Asia MajorFather Figure by Rexx Life RajChi by King FatzMercy Hand of Grace by AshleyCold Night by TysonKing of Sorrow by Sade

Episode 2: The Fall OutForever Love by FrancciLook Alive by ChippsDollar Do by Scotty GrandFree Myself by CiceroIn the Middle by Tamae and LyricGun Sco Goody by Big Sco, Marley Waters, and OsinachiAlone Now by Illmind x SoulenaChill by SliqueHidden Gem by TreGood News by TravonLibations by NovelTuff by King VonFace by GavinAlright by Justin LoveAmen by Wop XEpisode 3: More LifeMan Down by BJ the Chicago Kid feat. Buddy, Constantine, and PJ MortonDrive Thru by Lyric and TamaeFeels Like This by Marlon ColesDon't Trust by He Go HardPlay Me a Song by PenzillaNo Key by SoxxDo It by Amari Noelle/Britney (actor)Get High by Rikk ReighnCorner Store by Nam N PenzillaOptimistic by Sounds of BlacknessLove Language by Alonda RichLive and Die by the Gun by Mad Skillz

Episode 4: Mother's DayA Song for Mama by Boyz II MenBackburner by BreanaMama's lil Boy by Evrythng CSTTrouble Don't Last by Alonda RichLuv 2 U Momma by DeploiWe Gonna Party by ARCome Back by Ari LashellEmbrace by Illmind feat. Malik HarmonyJungle Fever by Tamae and FuseGroove by KymrenceAm I Too Late by Andre FenixName by La'Keith Rashad and BRNDNRules of the Game by Two TaylorCan't Get Enough by TamiaBank Again by Scotty GrandOn 1 by ChippsCan't Tell You No by BrandonDisrespectfully by KVNG MosesEpisode 5: Safe HarborSend 'Em Up by Marley WatersStackin Bodies by 2.0Pain by FrancciThe Soul Capture by CrownClose My Eyes by KymrenceDeserve by J. HowellQuality by Adolphus and BridgetLove You In the Morning by J. HowellSometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child by Michael KiwanukaMy God by Quan ft. Wop XWolf 6 by NativeLift My Hands by Wop XRight on Time by Need BowenLast Man Standing by Marley Waters x Fredro Episode 6: Do the Chi ThingWhat's Hannen by PenzillaKeep It Locked by Jack BillionYour Faith by Don CabanTilting My Frames by TRNTHGreen Grass Lie by GavinDrill Love by CrownBeef by SoxxGlory by Mad SkillzOne for the Money by XYZ PropaneOutside by Gavin MaestroLet's Chill by GuyEpisode 7: Unfinished BusinessHey Mama by NahshonChi Soldier by CrownAre You by Jovohn and Mike BludWe Outside by ScottyNowhere to Hide by 2.0Backseat by RaviaLoading by AyshaIt's Just Me by Slum and DracoBreak It Down by Dot MarvShoot For The Stars by Bud and CrownWhat's Crackin by 504 ROWaste No Time by KVNG Moses and Queen TaliaProgress by CrownCry by TravonWildflower by New Birth

Episode 8: A Bet Is a BetTruffles by Mick JenkinsPeace and Joy by FeeniksHeart and Soul by Illmind feat. SoulenaGood Feelings by Dre KroonGangster by Dot MarvGuide by Kenyon DixonThe Game by BJ the Chicago KidSuper Powers by GavinPay Me by BCHEBeen You by Gavin MaestroRetrograde by James BlakeBlood out by DNA ft. TRAGIgnorant by KVNG MosesEpisode 9: Last RespectsOG by Sauce MoneyYK by 504 ROGuitar Joint by MayceRent a Pops by Basic VocabDrunk Kooke by ButtaSmashin' by Wop XShooting Range by Tamae x Lyric x Jesse BlumShow You Love by Kory

Episode 10: Tha Block Is HotMoney Right by Breana Marin feat. J-DoeBest Thing to Do by BrandonThe Pinnacle by Tommy NovaVictory by NativeGet Low by Lil MalcolmGod Got Me Mad by Mad SkillzMy God My Friend by Mad SkillzAscension by MaxwellEverything by CamVicious Cycle by Omar GoodingAlways There by Scottie1000 Girls by J-DoeSalt by ScottieTips by Deplon and ExcelMillion Dollar Game by Lock WestAfro Puffs by The Lady of Rage

Episode 11: Ready or NotLED 101 by CrownSave Me by FeeniksSugar Coated by Tamae and LyricBoss Talk by Don CabanLet's Get Away by KoryAnother Level by Mad SkillzGive Me a Little by AlondaTemptation by Mayce and FuseAnything for You by PenzillaImage by Ari LashellJugglin' by Katelyn KwakeYou're on Your Way (Always) by Lydia CaesarNo Replacement by FrancciMemo from Heaven by TysonI'm Not God by Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fantasia, Andra Day, Samoht, Keisha Renee, and Sage Nwigwe

Episode 12: Rebirth(To be released)About The Chi season 7After Douda and Rob's deaths in The Chi season 6, the seventh season brings a series of revenge, power grabs, ultimatums, and new rivalries. The mob gets a new leader, Nuck, who wants everyone to lie low and avoid being splashy after the chaos in the previous season.Meanwhile, in The Chi season 7, the women of The Chi race to reclaim their power. They want to make the community as safe as possible for their families. In the middle of them is Alicia, who ironically starts a rampage to avenge her son Rob's death and clean up the streets of Chicago's South Side.However, as existing rivalries come to a head, someone is returning from the past—someone everyone thought had died, and he will make things even more chaotic and dangerous in the community.Catch all 12 episodes of The Chi season 7 streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.