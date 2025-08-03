Eyes of Wakanda season 1 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the characters they voiced

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 explores the hidden history of Wakanda through the missions of the Hatut Zaraze, elite warriors sent to recover stolen vibranium across time. The four-episode animated series premiered on Disney+ on August 1, 2025.

Winnie Harlow voices Noni, a disgraced Dora Milaje warrior. Cress Williams plays Nkati, the rogue general known as The Lion. Lynn Whitfield appears as the older Noni, while Anika Noni Rose voices a future Black Panther queen.

Set in ancient Crete, the Trojan War, imperial China, and 19th-century Ethiopia, Eyes of Wakanda season 1 expands the legacy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who plays who in Eyes of Wakanda season 1?

Winnie Harlow as Noni

Winnie Harlow voices Noni in Eyes of Wakanda season 1 (Image via Getty)

Winnie Harlow, best known for her work in fashion and her appearances on America’s Next Top Model, makes her animated debut as Noni, a former Dora Milaje warrior who was banished after a failed mission.

She is given a second chance and sent on a critical mission to Minoan Crete. Noni's journey is central to the first episode, and she later becomes a key figure in the Wakandan War Dogs' leadership.

Lynn Whitfield as Older Noni

Lynn Whitfield voices Older Noni (Image via Getty)

Veteran actress Lynn Whitfield voices the older version of Noni in episode two. She portrays Noni in her later years, now serving as the director of the Hatut Zaraze, guiding the next generation of warriors.

Whitfield is best known for her acclaimed performances in Greenleaf and The Josephine Baker Story.

Cress Williams as Nkati/The Lion

Cress Williams voices Nkati/The Lion (Image via Getty)

Cress Williams voices Nkati, also known as The Lion, a former Wakandan general who turns rogue. He attempts to establish his own kingdom using stolen vibranium technology. The character serves as the antagonist in the first episode.

Williams is known for his roles in Black Lightning and Friday Night Lights.

Patricia Belcher as Akeya

Patricia Belcher voices Akeya (Image via Getty)

Patricia Belcher lends her voice to Akeya, the wise and authoritative elder of the Dora Milaje. Akeya is responsible for banishing Noni, but later recognizes her value and entrusts her with a critical mission.

Belcher is widely recognized for her performances in Jeepers Creepers and Bones.

Jacques Colimon as Basha

Jacques Colimon voices Basha (Image via Getty)

Jacques Colimon voices Basha, a seasoned Hatut Zaraze operative who embarks on a mission in China to recover a piece of vibranium. His moral complexity adds depth to the third episode.

Colimon is best known for his role in the Netflix series The Society.

Jona Xiao as Jorani / Iron Fist

Jona Xiao voices Jorani (Image via Getty)

Jona Xiao plays Jorani, a warrior who holds the power of the Iron Fist in 1400 AD China. She gains her abilities after defeating the dragon Shou-Lao and becomes a formidable figure in the series.

Xiao is known for her roles in Raya and the Last Dragon and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Ebo

Isaac Robinson-Smith voices Ebo (Image via Getty)

Isaac Robinson-Smith voices Ebo, a War Dog captain in Wakanda who serves as a mentor and leader within the Hatut Zaraze. Ebo’s presence establishes the discipline and structure within the elite unit.

Known for voicing in films like Resident Evil: Death Island and Boiling Pot.

Gary Anthony Williams as Rakim

Gary Anthony Williams voices High Councilor Rakim (Image via Getty)

Gary Anthony Williams voices High Councillor Rakim, one of the top-ranking officials in Wakanda. Rakim oversees the War Dogs and maintains Wakanda’s secrets.

Williams is known for his work in Boston Legal and as the voice of Uncle Ruckus in The Boondocks.

Zeke Alton as Prince Tafari

Zeke Alton voices Prince Tafari (Image via Getty)

Zeke Alton gives voice to Prince Tafari, the youngest son of the Wakandan royal family, training to become a War Dog. His development and personal growth are key to the final episode’s emotional core.

Known for working on projects like DMC 2025 and Resident Evil: Death Island.

Steve Toussaint as Kuda

Steve Toussaint voices Kuda (Image via Getty)

Steve Toussaint voices Kuda, a seasoned and principled Hatut Zaraze warrior. He serves as a mentor to Prince Tafari during their mission in 1896, Ethiopia.

Toussaint is widely recognized for his role in House of the Dragon.

Anika Noni Rose as Black Panther (Future Queen)

Anika Noni Rose voices the future Queen of Wakanda (Image via Getty)

Anika Noni Rose voices the future Queen of Wakanda, who becomes the last Black Panther. Using Quantum technology, she travels back in time to prevent a devastating invasion by the alien Horde.

Rose is best known for her performances in The Princess and the Frog and Dreamgirls.

Additional characters and guest stars

Jason Konopisos as Ferro

Adam Gold as Achilles

Larry Herron as B’Kai / Memnon

Kiff VandenHeuvel as Odysseus – A Greek king and military commander.

Yerman Gur as Paris – The prince of Troy who plays a central role in the Trojan War.

Joanna Kalafatis as Helen of Troy – Her possession of a vibranium pendant becomes a key plot point.

Debra Wilson – Voicing a Dora Milaje general in a supporting role.

What is Eyes of Wakanda season 1 all about?

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 (Image via Marvel)

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 is a four-part animated anthology series set in the Sacred Timeline of the MCU. Created by Todd Harris and produced by Marvel Studios Animation in collaboration with Proximity Media, the series explores the secret missions of the Hatut Zaraze—Wakanda’s elite warriors and agents.

These operatives retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts throughout history, working from the shadows to protect their homeland.

Each episode takes place in a different historical era:

Episode 1: Into the Lion’s Den (1260 BC, Minoan Crete)

Episode 2: Legends and Lies (Trojan War)

Episode 3: Lost and Found (1400 AD, China and Wakanda)

Episode 4: The Last Panther (1896, Battle of Adwa, Ethiopia)

The series blends myth, history, and science fiction. It also fills historical gaps within the MCU, introducing the roots of vibranium’s global spread and showing how Wakanda has influenced and protected humanity for centuries.

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 is also significant for being the first Marvel animated series set within Earth-616 continuity. That means characters and events from this series could connect with future live-action or animated MCU projects.

Special cameos in Eyes of Wakanda season 1

While most of the series focuses on new characters and untold stories, Eyes of Wakanda season 1 features notable cameos that MCU fans will recognize:

Uatu the Watcher – Appears silently, observing the actions of the Hatut Zaraze across time. His presence hints at the cosmic significance of Wakanda's secret missions.

Erik “Killmonger” Stevens (N’Jadaka) – Also makes a non-speaking appearance in episode 4, linking the past to his future reign in Black Panther (2018).

These cameos serve as subtle connections to the broader Marvel storyline, reinforcing the canon nature of the series.

Where is Eyes of Wakanda season 1 streaming online?

Eyes of Wakanda (Image via Marvel)

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. On August 1, 2025, all four episodes were released at the same time, so subscribers could watch the whole series in one sitting. The complete series is a short but powerful story that adds to the MCU. Each episode lasts about 30 minutes.

The show adds complexity to Wakanda's world as part of Marvel Studios' Phase Six, which comes before any new Black Panther-related content. Disney+ is still the only place where you can officially watch the series. The animated anthology is part of the platform's exclusive Marvel content catalog.

Eyes of Wakanda season 1 episodes are now streaming on Disney.

