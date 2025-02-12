"When I turned professional, I found fashion as another outlet"- Noah Lyles reflects on evolved relationship with fashion from childhood to pro career

American track athlete Noah Lyles has opened up about how he graced fashion after not paying enough attention to it during childhood. Lyles' statement comes just a few days after Lyles' victory at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Off the track, Lyles has always been an iconic figure with his distinct fashion sense. An example of it was evident last year when he and his fiancee Junelle Bromfield attended the New York Fashion Week. Notably, the 100m Olympic champion also graced the floors of Milan Fashion Week last year in March.

He shared his thoughts about his fashion quotient in a recent interview for Adidas Y-3. Lyles revealed that even though he didn't have any touch with fashion during his younger days, he eventually used it as a way to express himself after turning pro. He said (via AdidasY3):

"So I'd say when I was a kid, my relationship with fashion was non-existent. As long as I was fast, I didn't care. After that, when I turned professional I just found fashion as another outlet for how I want to express myself," said Lyles.

"I think I am falling in love with my home right now, me and my fiancee have brought together. It's very surreal, growing up was never my thing but here I am doing it and it feels good. Moving slowly can be fun at times, if there's a moment that you never want to let go of," he added further.

Noah Lyles opens about the mindset that he carries on the track

Noah Lyles during the Men's 200m semifinals on day five of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Image via: Getty Images)

Noah Lyles shared how his mindset is on the track while running in the events. In a recent episode of Beyond the Records podcast, Lyles stated that he feels he has all the arsenal in his pocket to win a race.

Additionally, he added that when he is on the line, he likes to be an entertainer and engage the spectators gathered to witness the event. He said (via Beyond the Record):

"Truthfully that I've already prepared for is before the line, you know years out, months out, weeks out training all the time by the time I've stepped on the line, whatever I need in my tool bag to win, I got it. So, no matter I got a bad start, I got a tool for that, I can fix that real quick. On the line, I'm like shoot, I am ready to be an entertainer, let me entertain, get the crowd engaging," said Lyles while speaking about his mindset on the track. [1:03:08 onwards]

Australian young athlete, Gout Gout was Noah Lyles' recent guest on the podcast, and the duo is also reportedly in plans to train together. Gout is a budding athlete and has grabbed the attention of Lyles and other renowned sprinters. Both Gout and Lyles endorse Adidas.

