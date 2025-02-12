Noah Lyles gets hilariously dragged into Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory by fans after his World Championships comments from 2023 go viral

Following the thrilling victory of the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl, fans humorously bought up Noah Lyles' 2023 comments about the NBA teams referring to themselves as "World Champions." The Eagles won the Super Bowl on February 9 after gaining a substantial lead of 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

During a press conference at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Lyles called out NBA teams for calling themselves "World Champions," saying the title should reflect global competition.

"You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head," Noah Lyles said. "World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. — at times — but that ain’t the world.

Trending

That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA."

The Eagles took to social media after the victory, writing:

"Good morning to the World Champions."

Expand Tweet

Fans recalled the question raised by Noah Lyles while reacting to the tweet.

Expand Tweet

"I'm sorry, the what champions?" one wrote.

Another shared a GIF referring to Lyles' comment.

"It never gets old," it read.

"The world champions of America?" a fan said.

Super Bowl, the ultimate finale of the National Football League, is played between the top teams from the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference.

Noah Lyles sends fiery message to Tyreek Hill after clinching victory at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the United States of America celebrates with spectators during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles secured a stunning victory at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix by clocking 6.52 seconds in the 60m. Following the victory, he displayed a three-word message for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had claimed he could out-pace Lyles in a sprint.

Following his victory, Lyles held up a paper that read:

"Tyreek could never."

Lyles and Hill have been in an intense battle of words since last year when the wide receiver claimed he would defeat the 2024 Paris Olympics' 100m champion. Lyles won the gold medal at the Games after a thread-thin win over Kishane Thompson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback