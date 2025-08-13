What is Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme about? Details explored

Marty Supreme is an upcoming American sports adventure comedy-drama directed by Josh Safdie and distributed by A24. It stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a 1950s table tennis player whose ambition drives him from local games to the high-stakes world stage. Loosely inspired by American table tennis champion Marty Reisman, the film takes a fictionalized approach to his rise, focusing on both official tournaments and the sport’s underground scene.

The plot follows Marty as he pursues greatness in a sport many underestimate, encountering powerful figures and navigating personal entanglements along the way. Fran Drescher plays Mrs. Mauser, his mother, while Gwyneth Paltrow appears as a famous movie star with whom Marty begins an affair while touring. The cast also includes Odessa A’zion, Tyler Okonma (Tyler, The Creator), Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Penn Jillette, Sandra Bernhard, and Philippe Petit.

Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein, marking his first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed. With a reported budget of $70–90 million, it is A24’s most expensive project to date. Filming took place in New York beginning in September 2024, with additional shoots in Japan in early 2025. The film is set to premiere in the United States and Canada on December 25, 2025.

Marty Supreme trailer offers a first look at Chalamet’s transformation

The first poster and trailer for Marty Supreme highlight Chalamet’s transformation into Marty Mauser, complete with mid-century attire, distinctive eyewear, and a moustache that matches the 1950s setting. The trailer introduces Marty as a man chasing a specific dream, to become a table tennis star and bring the sport to prominence in the United States. It shows glimpses of his determination, overseas competitions, and his pursuit of fame, including a bid to appear on a Wheaties box.

Filming began in New York in September 2024 and wrapped in December, with additional scenes shot in Japan in February 2025. Cinematographer Darius Khondji captured the action on 35mm film, while production designer Jack Fisk recreated authentic mid-century competition venues.

Chalamet trained extensively with professional players Diego Schaaf and Wei Wang to perform high-level gameplay, and director Josh Safdie had him wear prescription glasses over contact lenses to alter his appearance. This choice briefly impaired his vision but enhanced the character’s authenticity.

All cast members in Marty Supreme and their characters

Kevin O’Leary appears in Marty Supreme as part of the high-profile ensemble cast. (Image via A24)

Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, a 1950s ping pong player described in the synopsis as

“A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

Fran Drescher plays Mrs. Mauser, his mother. Gwyneth Paltrow plays a famous movie star with whom Marty begins an affair while on the road. Tyler Okonma (Tyler, The Creator) makes his feature film debut.

The ensemble also includes Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary (Mr. Wonderful), Sandra Bernhard, Penn Jillette, Abel Ferrara, and Philippe Petit. Over 100 non-actors appear throughout the film, adding authenticity to the competitive table tennis scenes.

What Marty Supreme is about and when it will release

A cheering crowd scene in Marty Supreme shows spectators waving American flags at a major table tennis event. (Image via A24)

Marty Supreme chronicles the path of Marty Mauser, a passionate table tennis player in 1950s New York, whose resolve guides him through formal competitions and the clandestine underbelly of the sport. The narrative intertwines fabricated occurrences with elements drawn from the life of actual athlete Marty Reisman, emphasizing drive, interpersonal connections, and the difficulties of pursuing acclaim in a sport that fights for mainstream visibility.

The movie is planned to debut in the United States and Canada on December 25, 2025, while distribution in Nordic regions is arranged for early 2026. Its holiday launch positions it among other prominent titles and within an important awards season timeframe. Industry reports indicate a potential debut at the Venice Film Festival in late August 2025.

Featuring a large ensemble cast, a unique backdrop, and A24’s highest production budget ever, Marty Supreme is drawing interest before its release. The initial marketing efforts, which encompass the trailer and poster, have created significant excitement, establishing the film as one of the standout releases in the last quarter of the year.

