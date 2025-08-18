Did Sharon Stone date Nelly in the past? Actress clarifies long-running rumor 

  • home icon
By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 18, 2025 20:06 GMT
Portraits - Day One - The Red Sea International Film Festival - Source: Getty
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on August 17, 2025. She addressed a long-running rumor about dating rapper Nelly in the past.

During a game on the show, Andy Cohen asked Sharon Stone to comment on the rumor about her going on a date with Nelly once. While Andy said that the rumor was crazy enough to be believed, the actress admitted to the same, saying:

"Yes, I did."

When asked if she went on a second date with the rapper, Stone denied it, saying:

"No, I did not."

Although the actress and rapper did not pursue a relationship, Nelly married Ashanti in 2023 and shares a son, Kareen, with her.

Additionally, the My Place rapper has a daughter, Chanelle, and a son, Cornell, with his ex-partner Chanetta Valentine. He also adopted his niece and nephew, Shawn and Sydney, after his sister passed away from leukemia in 2005.

On the other hand, Sharon Stone, who is currently single, was married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990 and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004. According to an E! News report dated March 2018, the actress’ last known romance was with Italian real estate mogul Angelo Boffa.

What did Sharon Stone say about Amazon's reboot plans for Basic Instinct? Details explored

Paul Verhoeven's 1992 movie Basic Instinct is one of Sharon Stone's most popular films, and the actress has often spoken about the film's impact on her career. However, she didn't appear very keen on Amazon's plan to reboot the er*tic thriller.

During Sharon's appearance on the Today show in August 2025, the actress commented on the possible reboot, stating:

“It goes the way the one that I was in. I would just say, ‘Why do you do it?’ Go ahead, but good f**king luck.”

Additionally, Sharon explained the reason behind her casual take on Amazon's plan to reboot Basic Instinct. She noted that she no longer worries about other people's opinions.

“I’m at that stage in my life where I already retired once. And I already died a couple times. I’m like, ‘What are you going to do? Kill me again? Go ahead.'” the actress said
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)
On the other hand, in a March 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Sharon Stone reflected on how Basic Instinct helped her career as an actor. She mentioned that playing a serial killer in the movie required her to tap into rage, adding:

"It was terrifying to look into the shadow self and to release it onto film for the world to see. To allow people to believe that I was “like that.” Even more, to let myself know that I have or had darkness within. I can say that it was and is the most freeing thing I have ever done."
Moreover, the er*tic thriller got Sharon the MTV Movie Award for 'Best Female Performance' in 1993.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's report dated August 18, 2025, Amazon's plan to reboot the erotic thriller starring Sharon Stone followed the film's success in 1992, wherein it made $352 million domestically.

The publication mentioned that Amazon is paying Basic Instinct's original screenwriter, Joe Eszterhas, $2 million against a reported amount of $4 million if the project takes place.

