“No skips” - Zoë Kravitz praises Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album after revealing she heard bits of it 

Recently, actress and director Zoë Kravitz publicly approved pop icon Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. On August 17, 2025, Kravitz appeared in an interview on Extra TV with Austin Butler to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Caught Stealing.

During the conversation, host Tommy DiDario brought up the forthcoming Taylor Swift album, The Life of a Showgirl. When DiDario asked Kravitz, a long-time friend of Swift, whether or not she had listened to the album, she said that she had heard “bits of it.” She then went on to share her opinion on the album.

“It’s fantastic... No skips,” she said.

DiDario then remarked that it was rare to have an album that could be this consistent, but Zoë Kravitz doubled down on her opinion.

“For her, it’s not,” she said.

About Taylor Swift’s upcoming album

The Life of a Showgirl is the 12th studio album by Taylor Swift, scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025, by Republic Records. In the August 13, 2025, New Heights podcast interview, Swift revealed that she created the album during the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, saying that it drew on her experience as a touring musician.

During the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl on the podcast hosted by NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Swift also revealed the album’s date of release, cover art, and tracklist. She said that she composed the album with producers Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she has collaborated before on her sixth studio album, Reputation.

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast (Image via YouTube/New Heights)

Swift also said that the album had a consistent pop sound, distinct from her more recent albums, like folklore, evermore, and The Tortured Poets Department.

The Life of a Showgirl is composed of 12 songs, with the title song featuring Sabrina Carpenter, who is also the only featured artist in the album. In its visuals, the album has a showgirl motif, in bright orange, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with an emphasis on theatrical styling.

The album will come out in CD, vinyl, and cassette formats, with pre-orders open through Swift’s official store.

The bond between Zoë Kravitz and Taylor Swift

Zoë Kravitz and Taylor Swift’s friendship has grown over the past several years. Their friendship was first connected publicly in 2016 when they were caught together in New York City. They became closer in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Kravitz quarantining with Swift and her then-beau Joe Alwyn in London during the production of The Batman.

Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in London (Image via Getty)

Kravitz co-wrote Swift’s 2022 song, Lavender Haze. She also provided backing vocals for the Midnights track along with Glitch. Swift has often praised Kravitz’s work as a director and actor, calling the actress “THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS” in her Instagram Story after the release of The Batman, where Kravitz played the anti-hero, as per Billboard.

Earlier this month, when Zoë Kravitz appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she recalled an incident from when Swift had offered her Beverly Hills home to Kravitz as shelter during the Los Angeles wildfires. During her stay at Swift’s home with her mother, Lisa Bonet, their pet snake got lost in one of the bathrooms, causing significant damage. Kravitz said that she felt guilty about the incident, but Swift reacted with humor and kindness.

The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift will be released on October 3, 2025.

