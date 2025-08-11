"WE NEED A CAMP ROCK REBOOT" - Fans react to Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reuniting in new TikTok

Camp Rock alum Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato recently reunited in a new TikTok, causing a wave of nostalgia among the franchise's fans. For the uninitiated, Lovato and Jonas played Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray in the 2008 Disney original flick. They reprised their roles in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, released in 2010.In the new TikTok video, uploaded over the weekend, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas lip-synced to Wouldn't Change a Thing, their duet from the sequel.The TikTok video received varied responses from netizens on X, with one user requesting a reboot of Camp Rock.&quot;WE NEED A CAMP ROCK REBOOT.&quot;VIXEN💋 @VIXENMASERATILINK@PopBase WE NEED A CAMP ROCK REBOOTSeveral netizens echoed this sentiment, asking for a new Camp Rock movie.໊ @buffysLINK@PopBase MAKE CAMP ROCK 3 NOW𝕝𝕚𝕧 ☾ @truestorygrandeLINK@PopBase omg the internet is gonna break with these icons in CR3 😭✨Danziipoo✨ @HooliganSanjiLINK@PopBase Ommmg Jemiiiiii . My camp rock heart can’t handle this♥️Alyssa💚🌻 @AlyssasFlowerssLINK@PopBase IM SCREAMING SHANE GRAY AND MITCHIE TORRES REUNITED IN 2025?!However, some netizens had complaints about the lip-sync, wondering if the video didn't sync properly or if Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato forgot the lyrics.Ya girl Kat 🌸 @bbygirlkatttLINK@PopBase Demi forgot the words 😂😂geronimo @gerothebolterLINK@PopBase he did not know those lyrics bromel ;) @simplemellieLINK@PopBase The way the lip sync is so off 😭kanishk @kaxishkLINK@PopBase they forgot the lyrics😭Demi Lovato joined Joe Jonas and his brothers on their reunion tourKevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas, collectively known as the Jonas Brothers, are currently on tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary following the release of their new studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown.The tour, titled &quot;JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour,&quot; began at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on August 10, with the trio welcoming Demi Lovato as their special guest for the opening show.Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas reunited on stage for a special Camp Rock Medley, performing Gotta Find You/This Is Me from Camp Rock and Wouldn't Change a Thing from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.Camp Rock, starring Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Alyson Stoner, follows a group of teens at a summer music camp, where Lovato's Mitchie Torres has a chance encounter with Joe Jonas' Shane Gray, a pop singer. According to IMDb, the summary states:&quot;At a music camp for gifted teens, a popular teen idol overhears a girl singing and sets out to find who the talented voice belongs to. What he doesn't know is that the girl is actually a camp kitchen worker with a fear of being heard.&quot;The sequel, released two years after the first movie, follows the group's reunion at the summer music camp. However, they face competition after a rival camp opens across the lake. Following Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, rumors of a potential third movie circulated on social media.However, Camp Rock 3 has not been confirmed by official sources at the time of this article. Alyson Stoner, who played Caitlyn Geller in both movies, weighed in on the potential third movie during an exclusive interview with People Magazine in June 2025, saying:&quot;I haven't heard about Camp Rock 3, but you want to know how I heard about Phineas and Ferb's new season? From the internet. It wouldn't be the first time. I truly cannot confirm or deny anything. They haven't given me a ring.&quot;Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato dated in 2010. According to InStyle, they confirmed their relationship in March 2010 but reportedly broke up that May. In 2019, Jonas tied the knot with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. However, they filed for divorce in 2023. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato married Jordan Lutes, a Canadian singer/songwriter, in May 2025.In other news, Demi Lovato is reportedly working on a “celebratory dance-pop album,” as reported by Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers will continue their 20th anniversary tour on August 12, 2025, with the next show scheduled at Jiffy Lube Live in Virginia.