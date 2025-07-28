"ARIANATORS WILL BE SUPPORTING" — Internet reacts to Demi Lovato announcing new single "Fast" releasing August 1

Singer Demi Lovato has announced her new single, Fast, set to release on August 1, 2025. The announcement followed the singer's tease of her return to pop music with an EDM-like single.In an Instagram post dated July 28, Demi Lovato shared some images that appeared to be from a recording studio. She wrote:&quot;Me when i serve my favorite dish… FAST OUT FRIDAY 8.1.&quot;Fans took to X to react to Lovato's announcement, with many expressing excitement for the same. One X user wrote about Ariana Grande fans supporting Lovato:&quot;ARIANATORS WILL BE SUPPORTING.&quot;&quot;She’s Coming to get out the Khia asylum before dua lipa,&quot; another fan joked.&quot;It’s time for a Demi Lovato summer,&quot; a netizen chimed in.&quot;The song of the summer/fall is here,&quot; a person opined.Fans continued to share their thoughts on Lovato's return to music:&quot;Demi's about to drop a banger, bring on fast,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;So excited for her comeback,&quot; another fan mentioned.&quot;The queen is coming back for her throne!&quot; a fan exclaimed.&quot;I am writing a ton&quot; - When Demi Lovato teased her return to pop music2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: GettyIn a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Demi Lovato first teased her return to pop music. The singer revealed that she has been recording a lot of new music, and said:&quot;I am writing a ton and recording and having fun with that.&quot;Lovato's last studio album, Holy Fvck, was released in 2022 and marked her transition from her signature pop music to the rock genre. She followed up the album with the single Revamped, a reimagined recording of one of her previous hits.In an exclusive Rolling Stone interview, Lovato's producer, Zhone, revealed that the singer has been working on a full-length pop album. Zhone is known for working with stars like Kesha and Troye Sivan in the past. He said:&quot;It’s been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up. She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music!&quot;This year, Demi Lovato has been teasing the release of her upcoming single, Fast, on social media for weeks. The popstar shared small snippets of the track online, where she was heard singing:&quot;I wanna go fast/ I wanna go hard/ I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are.&quot;Demi Lovato rose to prominence during her early acting career. She appeared on the children's TV show, Barney and Friends, before starring in Disney's As the Bell Rings. Lovato is also known for appearing in the Camp Rock films. The first Camp Rock film featured the single This Is Me, which marked Lovato's first collaboration with Joe Jonas. Some of her hit pop albums include Don't Forget and Here We Go Again, while some of her later works are Confident and Tell Me You Love Me. Apart from making new music, Demi Lovato also tied the knot with musician Jordan Lutes in May this year. Further details about her next album are awaited, while Fast is expected to feature in the full-length project.