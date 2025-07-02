“The definition of a summer bop” — Internet reacts to Demi Lovato celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Cool for the Summer”

On Tuesday, July 1, Demi Lovato celebrated the tenth anniversary of her 2015 hit, Cool For The Summer in an Instagram story.

In the video, Lovato, who was dressed in a black tank top and grey sweatpants, mouthed the lyrics of the song as it played in the background, captioning it:

"and i'm just getting started"

The video was later shared by @PopCrave on X and has since gone viral, receiving more than 425K views, 8.6K likes, and 1.1K retweets (at the time of writing this article).

Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

✰ @QUEENP0P LINK that song is the definition of a summer bop

Some netizens speculated if Demi was preparing to drop a music video for her decade-old hit.

"Is she pretty? I can't tell cause I lost my glasses ?" - questioned an X user.

"she's rehearsing for the mv omg she's coming" - added another.

"WE CANT WAIT FOR THE NEW POP MUSIC DEMETRIA" - wrote a netizen.

"Demi's still serving heat 10 year strong" - posted another one.

Meanwhile, others claimed that she looked healthier since dropping the "they/them" pronouns.

"Finally she looks healthy against see what happens when you drop the bullsh*t pronounds, and get back to reality." - replied a user.

"her comeback would be crazy" - remarked another one.

"Look what happens when you stop the woke garbage . She's back to normal" - commented a netizen.

For the unversed, the Stone Cold singer came out as nonbinary in March 2021, as she adopted the "they/them" pronouns. However, in August 2022, Lovato returned to "she/her" once again, claiming that she had been "feeling more feminine," the LA Times reported.

Demi Lovato is set to release her first cookbook next year

Demi Lovato's celebration of Cool For The Summer comes days after the No Promises singer announced that she was releasing her debut cookbook next year.

In an Instagram post (uploaded on June 26), Lovato shared that the cookbook, titled One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, will be in market on March 31, 2025.

The Avalanche singer, who has struggled with eating disorders in the past, shared how her journey in the kitchen helped heal her relationship with food, adding:

"It has allowed me to see cooking as an act of love and kindness to myself and those in my life, and I hope this book can bring that same feeling into your home, too."

According to Billboard Philippines, there will be over 80 comfort meal recipes in Demi Lovato's upcoming book that people with no professional cooking skills can easily make.

Demi Lovato was also featured by the Television Academy (in an article published on June 30), where she talked about her latest documentary film, Child Star. The movie not only featured Lovato but was also her directorial debut.

Speaking about using her voice to help others tell their stories, Lovato said:

"f you don’t use your platform for good, I just find it to be a very self-serving and egocentric career to have. I’ve always believed in being an open book, because my story can help others."

The movie premiered on Hulu in September 2024.

