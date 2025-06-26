“Very wholesome if you know her history with food”- Fans react as Demi Lovato announces the release of her first cookbook

Demi Lovato has announced the release of her first cookbook, titled One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom With Food. Published by Flatiron Books, it will be released on March 31, 2026, and will contain 80 recipes.

Lovato shared a reel on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 25, in which she makes avocado toast with a fried egg on top. She begins by announcing the release of her book, then shares the recipe. In the caption, she wrote:

" Stepping into the kitchen and learning how to cook has been such an important part of my recovery and healing my relationship with food. This book is filled with simple, comforting recipes that have allowed me to reconnect with myself and find both freedom and joy in my kitchen - feelings I never thought I could experience."

She continued:

"It has allowed me to see cooking as an act of love and kindness to myself and those in my life, and I hope this book can bring that same feeling into your home too."

Fans online reacted to Demi Lovato's announcement, as one X (formerly Twitter) user referenced the singer's eating disorder, writing:

"This is very wholesome if you know her history with food. Very proud of her tbh."

"so excited for this! Proud of Demi," one user wrote.

"not to be parasocial as hell but see someone who has openly battled an ED their entire life not only create a healthy realtionship with food but such a healthy one she's comfortable making a cookbook to share with others in her shoes no i'm actually a mess i take it back," another user tweeted.

Many users tweeted that they would be buying this book, as one wrote:

"Will buy 5 to support the queen."

"book full of stuff she don’t eat cause ain’t no way you look that good and eat chicken alfredo dpmo," another wrote.

One user commented:

"She had every chance to name this book ‘My Favorite Dish(es): A Mug of Recipes’"

This comment is in reference to an old interview with Demi Lovato where she was asked about her favorite dish, and she answered that she liked mugs.

Demi Lovato gave an update on her health last year

Grand Opening Weekend At The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: The Drag Brunch (Image Source: Getty)

The Heart Attack singer has always been open about her struggles with her eating disorder and how the pressure of the industry affected her. However, in an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast with Penn Badgley, released on October 3, 2024, Demi Lovato said that she is doing better.

The singer spoke about her treatment and said (via Billboard):

“I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now. I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, ‘I can’t even reach that yet.’ I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specializes in eating disorders.”

Lovato also added that making meals at home has helped her a lot and expressed gratitude towards her body for saving her during an overdose.

