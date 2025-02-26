Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens drops 5-word reaction to Demi Lovato joining beverage brand she co-founded

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens has become one of the most famous faces around baseball despite the journeyman utilityman struggling to cement himself as an everyday MLB player. The 36-year-old Hudgens has enjoyed an incredible and versatile career as a singer, actress and entrepreneur, with the latter being one of her most successful exploits.

Vanessa Hudgens and her long-time friend Oliver Trevena began the business Caliwater, which is a cactus water-based beverage which is both eco-friendly and helps with hydration. Hudgens, who married the former Los Angeles Angels infielder in 2023, has been able to land a number of significant investors and partners, including fellow singer Demi Lovato.

Hudgens and Lovato have been friends for a long time, dating back to their breakout roles on various Disney programs. Since then, the pair have enjoyed tremendous success, something that will continue for both of them with Lovato's addition to Caliwater as a partner and ambassador.

Vanessa Hudgens gives shoutout to Demi Lovato after joining the Caliwater brand (Photo Source: IMAGN / @vanessahudgens on IG)

Vanessa Hudgens took to social media to give a shoutout to her friend for joining the beverage company. The High School Musical star shared a post showing the Lovato news on her Instagram story, while also writing a fun five-word reaction to the company's newest addition.

"Welcome to the fam bby" - Hudgens wrote on her Instagram story.

Demi Lovato is not the only major celebrity who has joined in on Hudgen's brand as an investor. Some other notable names involved include the likes of actors Gerard Butler and Glen Powell, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens welcomed their first child to the world last year

The former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder and his wife had their family expand, welcoming their first child. Despite both Tucker and Hudgens being celebrities, the couple has done a fantastic job at keeping their child out of the public eye, something they have held dear.

While Hudgens continues to pursue multiple projects, when it comes to Cole Tucker, he remains a free agent. It remains to be seen if he can land a deal before the beginning of the new season, but it's safe to say that he's enjoying a tremendous life of the field.

