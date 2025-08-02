“The marketing is so genius”: Netizens react as Demi Lovato sells viral “GET A JOB” comment-inspired merchandise

Demi Lovato has released merchandise that references her viral &quot;Get a job&quot; comments from 2016. The merch is available on the singer's official website.The reference stems from 2016 when Demi Lovato left a series of comments on an Instagram post by a possible stalker reportedly named Sarah. The latter was known to post images with celebrities, including Lovato. She also posted an image with the singer's sister, Madison de La Garza. Lovato left numerous comments on it, like,&quot;GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER.&quot;Lovato slammed the user for posting an image with her sister and demanded that she stay away from her and her family. The comments went viral at that time and recently resurfaced as well.Demi Lovato has taken the opportunity and released merchandise referencing it. She has released a black dad hat, which has &quot;GET A JOB&quot; embroidered in white in the front. On the back, it reads, &quot;STAY AWAY FROM HER.&quot;Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:&quot;The marketing is so genius.&quot;&quot;then i'll make a cap that says &quot;[this boy] doesn't like you&quot; (high school quote from 2008),&quot; another wrote.&quot;We will be purchasing,&quot; another commented.Some users joked that the &quot;GET A JOB&quot; comment is a dig at celebrity stans on X or people who deal in cryptocurrency.&quot;It seems like a direct attack on crypto bros and streamers,&quot; one user tweeted.&quot;Can I get a order of 200 for crypto bros??&quot; another wrote.&quot;Demi out here selling “GET A JOB” cap to fans who… need a job to afford them,&quot; another commented.The &quot;GET A JOB&quot; cap is available on Lovato's official website and retails at $35. It is available for pre-order right now but will start shipping on September 12, 2025.Also Read: &quot;love you bigg chill&quot;- Demi Lovato returns to frozen yogurt shop she once slammed for allegedly promoting disordered eatingDemi Lovato releases new single, FastCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 11, 2023 (Image via Getty)The singer released a new single, Fast, on Friday, August 1. It is the first song from her upcoming album, which is expected to be released later this year. The song is electro-pop, which is also set to be the theme of her album.Fast's video sees Demi Lovato traverse the city streets while singing the song, with the chorus reading:“I wanna go/I wanna go fast, I wanna go hard/I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are.”Also Read: &quot;ARIANATORS WILL BE SUPPORTING&quot; — Internet reacts to Demi Lovato announcing new single &quot;Fast&quot; releasing August 1The video is directed by Daniel Sachon, and the executive producer of the song is Zhone, whose real name is Kevin Hickey. About working with Lovato, Zhone told Rolling Stone:“It’s been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up. She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.”Lovato's last album was Holy Fvck, which was released in 2022. In June this year, the singer also announced the release of her cookbook, One Plate at a Time.Also Read: &quot;Pulling up to frozen yogurt shops to drop bangers&quot; - Internet reacts to Demi Lovato and fans singing viral new single Fast outside The Big Chill