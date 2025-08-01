"Pulling up to frozen yogurt shops to drop bangers" - Internet reacts to Demi Lovato and fans singing viral new single Fast outside The Big Chill

Netizens recently reacted to a viral clip of singer Demi Lovato dancing outside Los Angeles' The Big Chill. In the video shared by @PopCrave on August 1, 2025, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker was seen with fans outside the froyo shop and dancing to the tunes of her upcoming single, Fast. For the unversed, on July 28, Lovato announced that Fast will release on August 1, and also shared snippets of the music video shoot of the EDM-infused single.“Me when i serve my favorite dish… FAST OUT FRIDAY 8.1,” she captioned.In the video clip shared by @PopCrave, Lovato was seen wearing a black dress, matching shades, and dancing with several fans as they sing in tandem:&quot;I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are/ No matter how close, no matter how far/ I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are...&quot;In the comment section, one of the netizens raved about &quot;pop girlies&quot; outside the dessert shop.&quot;Are we back to pop girlies pulling up to frozen yogurt shops to drop bangers? Cuz I’m here for this chaotic era,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;When healing comes full circle, even sidewalks become stages. Demi singing “Fast” outside The Big Chill turns past conflict into a harmony of closure,&quot; commented another.&quot;O f*ck shes making indie sleeve dance music we are so back,&quot; raved another.&quot;She could cough and it would sound better than any Taylor song...,&quot; a user claimed.One user, however, alleged that it was a paid crowd.&quot;Oh look ..a paid crowd. Trust me…nobody gets this pumped over an auto-tuned crappy pop song!&quot; a person commented.&quot;Sh*t. I’m just glad she’s not screaming at the top of her lungs like usual.,&quot; wrote another.&quot;When you don’t know the lyrics, but rent is due on the 1st so you just mumble in key and pray for Spotify streams so you get paid,&quot; quipped another.Others shared their excitement for Lovato's upcoming single Fast on X.&quot;Sounds like Demi's getting her fast lane on. I'm more of a ' slow burn' kind of girl myself,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;&quot;FAST&quot;, DEMI LOVATO'S NEW SONG, AVAILABLE TOMORROW (08/01). DON'T MISS IT!&quot; announced another.&quot;Is there a reason they chose The Bigg Chill for the release? Some kind of throwback or just for the vibes?&quot; asked another on X.&quot;Where on earth did they find so many Demi lovato fans,&quot; quipped another.Read More: &quot;love you bigg chill&quot;- Demi Lovato returns to frozen yogurt shop she once slammed for allegedly promoting disordered eatingDemi Lovato's online feud with The Big Chill exploredDemi Lovato at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)In 2021, Demi Lovato was engaged in an online feud with The Big Chill. As reported by People magazine, the songstress post a video on Instagram Story, complaining that the dessert outlet made it difficult for her to order freely because of their assortment of sugar-free items and &quot;diet foods.&quot;Authorities from the dessert outlet chain responded on Instagram by explaining that the measures were taken to ensure that diabetics, vegans, and people suffering from Celiac disease found it easier to navigate in the shop. However, the singer slammed them, imploring them to &quot;do better&quot; and make the atmosphere conducive to people with eating disorders, too.Demi Lovato went on to apologize for her statements in later posts, claiming that her words were misunderstood and &quot;lost in translation,&quot; per People magazine.However, Lovato seemingly made amends with The Big Chill in recent posts on Instagram and TikTok. On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Fast songstress uploaded a video on Instagram, featuring herself lip-syncing to her viral 2021 video slamming the outlet.&quot;I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted,&quot; she said.Thereafter, the clip then showed to Lovato dancing and having a frozen yogurt from the store. She captioned the video as:&quot;love you bigg chill&quot;In another viral TikTok video, Demi Lovato was seen enjoying her froyo and the caption read:&quot;you make me happy @The Bigg Chill.&quot;Meanwhile, the text overlay explained that she looked &quot;happier&quot; because she finally got the yogurt she wanted. Demi Lovato at the Teen Vogue Summit 2024 on November 23, 2024. (Image via Getty)Previously, Demi Lovato spoke about her eating disorder. The Grammy-nominated singer opened up about her relapse into substance abuse and bulimia on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the episode aired on March 5, 2020, she shared:&quot;I struggled really hard with an eating disorder, yes, and that was my primary problem. Then it turned into other things. My life, it just felt it was so, and I hate to use this word, but I felt like it was controlled by so many people in my life,&quot; she said.Speaking about how her eating disorder was controlled by her team and peers, she continued:&quot;If I was in a hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn't call room service. If there was fruit in my room they would take it out because that's extra sugar. We're not talking about brownies and cookies and candies and stuff. It was fruit.&quot;Thereafter, her bulimia reportedly got so bad that she relapsed into substance abuse and had to be admitted to the hospital. However, she concluded the conversation by saying that she started focusing on loving herself and moving forward in life without substances.