"love you bigg chill"- Demi Lovato returns to frozen yogurt shop she once slammed for allegedly promoting disordered eating

Demi Lovato recently made headlines when she revisited a Los Angeles frozen yogurt outlet, The Big Chill, and posted a video about the same on TikTok. It is the same dessert shop she had a beef with four years ago, where the songstress slammed their allegedly "toxic" diet culture.

On Wednesday, July 30, Demi Lovato posted a video of herself lip-syncing to her April 2021 viral video in which she was saying:

"I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted."

Shortly after, the video cuts to Lovato having a delicacy from the dessert shop and dancing around the store. She captioned the video as:

"love you bigg chill."

In another TikTok clip, the Grammy-nominated songstress is seen enjoying her dessert, while the text overlay reads:

“‘you look happier’ thanks i finally got the yogurt that i wanted!”

She captioned the video as:

"you make me happy @The Bigg Chill."

Demi Lovato engaged in an online back-and-forth with the dessert chain in 2021. It started with the singer posting a video in which she complained that the small yogurt allegedly made it hard for her to order food because of their sugar-free section and menu catered towards "diet foods."

In response, the authorities from the eatery explained that the measures were taken to make it easier for people with diabetes, vegans, and the ones suffering from Celiac disease. Demi Lovato implored them to "do better" and make their environment conducive "for all people with different needs, including eating disorders."

However, the songstress later apologized for her remarks, claiming that her statement had been misconstrued and "lost in translation."

When Demi Lovato opened up about her eating disorders

Grand Opening Weekend At The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: The Drag Brunch - Source: Getty

Demi Lovato spoke candidly about her struggles with bulimia and drug overdose in a 2019 discussion on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The Grammy-nominated singer explained that she felt her life was being controlled by others during the past six years. Her former crew members would allegedly remove sugary food items from her dressing room without informing her.

Speaking about the same in the aforementioned discussion with Ellen, Demi Lovato continued:

"I struggled really hard with an eating disorder, yes, and that was my primary problem. Then it turned into other things. My life, it just felt it was so, and I hate to use this word, but I felt like it was controlled by so many people in my life."

She continued:

"If I was in a hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn't call room service. If there was fruit in my room they would take it out because that's extra sugar. We're not talking about brownies and cookies and candies and stuff. It was fruit."

Demi Lovato also revealed that she had refrained from having a cake on her birthday for years because of her eating disorder. She recalled cutting a watermelon cake, "where you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and put fat-free whipped cream on top."

However, her bulimia allegedly took a turn for the worse. This forced her to turn to substance abuse.

"My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn't receive the help that I needed. So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm six years sober, but I'm miserable. I'm even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'" said Lovato.

However, her team allegedly abandoned her when she expressed these feelings. This led to Demi Lovato relapsing into drug abuse, and she was in the hospital in no time.

"That night I went to a party and there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD," she expressed.

The 32-year-old continued by explaining that she had taken to loving herself and enjoying her own company without the use of narcotics.

""I had this moment of happiness after taking care of myself. I started laughing by myself in my room, and the phrase that kept repeating in my head was, 'You are completely whole as you are, without anybody, without substances. You are good, girl.' That's what I want everyone to know," she said.

In the end, she explained that her 2020 song, I Love Me, was composed to celebrate her newfound self-love. Written alongside Anne-Marie, Sean Douglas, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Warren "Oak" Felder, and Jennifer Decilveo, the song was a part of the digital expanded edition of her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

