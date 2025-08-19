5 best movies of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is an actor, producer, and model, best known for her role as Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria. She began her career with minor roles in saga shows like Grey's Anatomy and Criminal Minds, before getting her breakout moment as Emaline Addario in Everything Sucks! and later, Alice in Sharp Objects. Since then, she has had several career-defining roles in movies and TV shows.

Sweeney has been a part of several ensemble casts, from critically acclaimed short films to commercially successful media. She has been dubbed the internet's favorite, with her roles as a supporting character and a leading lady. Barring her recent controversy with the American Eagle jeans commercial, her career has created waves, earning her several Emmy nominations.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

Anyone But You, Echo Valley, and other top Sydney Sweeney roles

1) Anyone But You (2023)

Sweeney in the modern rom-com (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing gets a modern reinterpretation in this romantic comedy. Sparks fly when law student Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and "finance bro" Ben (Glen Powell) cross paths. But a misunderstanding breaks them apart. So what happens when Bea's sister and Ben's best friend's sister get engaged? A comedy of errors, and a reluctant pursuit of modern-day romance.

Will Gluck's Anyone But You gives fans quintessential Sweeney: She is playful, well-aware of her charms, and represents how women want their love stories to pan out. Her chemistry with Powell went as far as sparking romance rumors in real life, making it one of her best roles yet. She captures the life of someone who is trying to crawl out of rock bottom, after a bad breakup and dropping out of college.

She earned a nomination for Comedy Movie Star of the Year at the People's Choice Awards in 2024 for her portrayal.

Streaming platform: Prime Video

2) Echo Valley (2025)

Claire confesses to her mother (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney play a troubled mother-daughter duo in Echo Valley, a thriller that intersperses themes of filial love with a high-stakes premise. Claire returns home to her mother, Kate's farm, bloodied and beaten down after her struggles with drug addiction catch up with her. How far will her mother go to protect her from the past and their future?

While the movie received mixed reviews for its abrupt tonal shifts and inconsistent plot execution, Sweeney was praised for her deeply immersive performance. The entire movie hinged on her push and pull with Moore's Kate, and she delivered.

Her fear, rage, and grief propelled the gripping visuals in this Michel Pearce directorial. It pushed her outside the usual romance and drama sphere, cementing her versatility.

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

3) Immaculate (2024)

Sweeney in Immaculate (Image via YouTube/NEON)

When Sister Cecelia pledged her life to Christianity, she did not imagine her life in an idyllic Italian convent as a novice nun. However, her rose-tinted glasses are shattered when she discovers the dark underbelly of secrets at the convent that could destroy the foundation of everything she has ever believed in. When she realizes she is pregnant while being a virgin, her paranoia takes over.

This Michael Mohan horror blends socio-political commentary about women's bodily autonomy and conventional horror tropes to give fans a shocking experience. Sydney Sweeney captures the wide-eyed innocence of Sister Cecelia, and her transformation into a cornered prey filled with rage. The movie received positive reviews for its premise and her performance.

Sweeney also produced the movie alongside David Bernard, Jonathan Davino, and others.

Streaming Platform: Hulu

4) Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood (2019)

Sydney Sweeney played a minor role in the DiCaprio-Pitt starrer (Image via Netflix)

While Sydney Sweeney's role is minor as Diane "Snake" Lake in the Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama, it proved to be her big break in Hollywood. Set in the film world in 1969, the story follows actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who struggle to stay in the limelight. Their chaotic reality intersects with the Manson Family, where fans meet Snake.

While Sweeney's character does not have the space to evolve or have a story arc, she manages to up the existing tension of the premise with her role. She attempts to hitch a ride with Pitt's Dalton, who turns her down. Something about her conveys bad news, and he soon finds out why.

Sydney Sweeney's audition process for Snake involved making an impression on Tarantino. According to a feature by The List published on March 31, 2022, she shared:

"I chose a different character that I liked, I wrote a letter from them to [Charles] Manson and I read the letter as if I was reading it to him. It was like a ... love letter, from a Manson girl's mind."

This caught the director's attention and catapulted her career to bigger heights, making Snake one of her best performances.

Streaming platform: Apple TV/Netflix/Hulu

5) Americana (2025)

Sydney Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

An intense game of cat and mouse commences when a rare Native American garment surfaces in the wild, wild West. With the artifact worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in the back of a car's trunk, the outcasts, locals, and Native American enthusiasts are ready to do what it takes to stake their claim. Chaos of epic proportions ensues in this Western action movie with a twist.

Written and directed by Tony Tost, the movie stars Sydney Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin, a waitress and aspiring country music singer who unintentionally falls into the thick of the plot. For her, the artefact's worth becomes a ticket to Nashville, where her dreams of becoming the next Dolly Parton could come true. So she goes from the shy, stammering nobody to becoming integral to the plot.

While the film received polarizing reviews, her performance garnered praise.

Streaming platform: To be released on STARZ in December 2025.

Fans can also watch Sydney Sweeney in Eden, The White Lotus season 1, and The Handmaid's Tale.

