Did Enron part ways with Sydney Sweeney in the wake of the American Eagle controversy? Viral post explored 

An energy and renewables company called Enron shared on social media that it was ending its collaboration with Sydney Sweeney. The statement appeared on its official Instagram and X pages on August 8, 2025.“We’re parting ways with Sydney Sweeney. This decision is in the best interest of our brand and community. We won’t comment further at this time,” the message read.The Instagram post was further captioned, “We wish Sydney Sweeney the best in her career.” It earned over 6627 likes at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the X post garnered more traction and amassed over 22.7K views.However, the now-viral post is fake. Sydney Sweeney has not parted ways with Enron. She was never associated with the brand, which is known for its parody products and fabricated social media claims. According to the Terms of Use and Conditions of Sale page on the company’s website:&quot;THE INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE IS FIRST AMENDMENT PROTECTED PARODY, REPRESENTS PERFORMANCE ART, AND IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo far, Sydney Sweeney, who has been in the news lately for her American Eagle controversy, has not commented on Enron’s viral satirical tweet.Exploring Enron’s other parody claims amid viral Sydney Sweeney postIn January 2025, Enron unveiled a parody product called ‘Enron Egg’ and described it as “the world’s first micro nuclear reactor made to power a home.” At the time, CEO Connor Gaydos shared a promotional video on X, claiming the Egg “can power your entire home for up to 10 continuous years.”Gaydos added that the Egg would revolutionize the power, freedom, and independence industries.“The Enron Egg uses Uranium-Zirconium Hydride (U-ZrH) fuel rods to generate heat through nuclear fission. This heat is transferred via a 3D-printed Inconel heat exchanger, powering a turbine to generate electricity. A closed-loop cooling system ensures safe operation without environmental contamination,” the product description read.However, the product was fake. Community notes under content creator and journalist Collin Rugg’s post explained at the time, the Enron Egg was a “joke,” and its website stated that it was meant as a satire and for entertainment purposes online.Before that, in December 2024, Enron claimed that it was venturing into the world of cryptocurrency and “decentralized technology.” That same month, a viral video of Connor Gaydos being slammed with a pie on his face in NYC surfaced online, which was deemed a “publicity stunt.”Enron Egg was launched in January this year. (Image via X)It is noteworthy that Enron filed for bankruptcy in December 2001, as per USA Today reports. The-then CEO, Jeffery Skilling, and CFO Andy Fastow were convicted of fraud and insider trading conspiracy. The former was sentenced to 24 years in prison but was later released in 2018. Meanwhile, Fastow was in jail for five years.Founder and chairman Kenneth Lay was also charged, but he died of a heart attack before being sentenced. Thousands of employees lost their jobs and investors their shares. In 2020, CNN reported that The College Company purchased Enron for $275, and Connor Gaydos became its CEO.In brief, about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle controversyIn July 2025, Sydney Sweeney appeared in a series of ads for American Eagle’s fall/ winter collection of the limited-edition “Sydney Jeans.” However, the campaign sparked a controversy online for its tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” as netizens claimed it carried racial undertones.According to users, “great jeans” was a pun on “great genes,” which alluded to eugenics and white supremacy. The Euphoria actress faced backlash for painting over the word “genes” with “jeans” in one of the ads, while a second one had her saying the lines:&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans [genes] are blue.&quot;American Eagle responds to Sydney Sweeney controversy. (Image via X)Another clip from the campaign featured the 27-year-old actress wearing a denim-on-denim waistcoat and trousers.“My body’s composition is determined by my genes/ jeans,” Sydney Sweeney is heard saying before the camera shows a closeup of her chest, and she adds, “Hey, eyes up here!”For this, Sweeney was also accused of appearing “tone-deaf” and “suggestive” on the American Eagle commercials. Despite continued criticism, she has maintained her silence.Meanwhile, the brand responded to the controversy last week and denied any hidden meaning. AE claimed the campaign “is and always was about the jeans” and Sydney’s “story,” and it would “continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way.”The proceeds from Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign will go directly to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering mental health and domestic violence support and crisis intervention, according to The Hollywood Reporter.