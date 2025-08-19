10 best quotes from 'KPop Demon Hunters'

The relatable mix of comedy and vulnerability in KPop Demon Hunters gave fans plenty of memorable quotes. Whether it's the dynamic between the Huntr/x girls Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, the quippy banter between Rumi and Jinu, or the more emotionally charged moments as Rumi accepts her part-demon heritage, the movie offers something for every type of fan.

The animated musical weaves Korean folklore into the modern-day K-pop phenomenon. It follows Huntr/x, performers under the spotlight, and demon hunters after hours. However, things change when Gwi-Ma (voiced by Lee Byung-hyun of Squid Game fame) sends his biggest threat yet: a demon boy band that can steal the souls of their fans and stop them from sealing the Honmoon.

Chaos promptly ensues, leaving fans with some of the most memorable quotes from KPop Demon Hunters.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Rumi, Jinu, Mira, or Zoey: Who has the best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters

1) "Couch, couch, couch!"- Huntr/x

The trio at home (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Being a global K-pop star and a demon hunter is hard work, so the excitement around relaxing and doing nothing is palpable in KPOP Demon Hunters. After their concerts, Mira and Zoey are excited to get comfortable at home with a stack of fast food. They chant:

"Couch, couch, couch... Oh, so relaxing..."

Rumi interrupts the moment because she already has plans for their next performance. This accurately sums up their dynamic when they are away from the spotlight, being just three friends who like to unwind. It makes them both relatable and funny, while the callback in the final scene shows that even Rumi is on board.

2) "Can we talk about those pants?"- Jinu

Jinu teases Rumi (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

Jinu (voiced by Ahn Hyeo-seop) discovers Rumi's secret about being part-demon during a fight and invites her to a secret rendezvous through his pet tiger and bird. When she arrives, ready to kill the demon, she is instead fooled by a mannequin. Jinu breaks the tension by joking about her pyjamas with toy trains on them:

"I came here to talk about those patterns... but first, can we talk about those pants...? Choo, choo."

This moment establishes their playful relationship for the rest of the movie and allows Rumi to let her guard down around Jinu. It stands as one of the best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters because it is playful, memorable, and reveals Jinu’s human side, showing that the idea of demons being only evil is far too black and white.

3) "If this is the Honmoon I am supposed to protect, I'm glad to see it destroyed."- Rumi

Rumi accepts her demon side (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

One of the most powerful scenes in KPop Demon Hunters is when Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) confronts her guardian, Celine (voiced by Yunjin Kim), about her part-demon heritage. This confrontation comes from the debilitating fear Rumi has experienced for years. Were the Huntr/x taught only a version of reality?

Rumi realizes that Celine would never accept every part of her. Celine’s focus on a false sense of perfection and her insistence on hiding Rumi’s true identity make Rumi understand that the Honmoon was not built on truth. So, she declares:

"If this is the Honmoon I am supposed to protect, I'm glad to see it destroyed."-

With this powerful statement, one of Rumi's best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters, she breaks a generational cycle of shame and redefines the future for herself and her friends, one where self-acceptance is the norm. This reflects on the new Honmoon they create, multicolored and celebratory of their true selves.

4) "The leather has betrayed us!"- Zoey

The trio in leather outfits (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

While KPop Demon Hunters is an emotionally resonant movie about acceptance and the power of using one's true voice, it came with plenty of hilarious moments. Huntr/x plans to ambush the Saja Boys at their game show and destroy the demons before they do more damage. However, Jinu catches them in the act.

He puts them on the spot for a game that involves sliding into a ball pit. The trio, dressed for battle in black leather gear, creates awkward humor at its finest. In the hushed anticipation, the only sound fans hear is their leather outfits scraping against the plastic slide. Zoey’s ( voiced by Ji-young Yoo) line turns the moment into laugh-out-loud comedy:

"The leather has betrayed us!"

5) "That's the funny thing about hope...."- Rumi

Rumi reminds Jinu of hope (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

As Rumi and Jinu work together to figure out how to save themselves and seal the Honmoon, Rumi comes up with an idea. If the Saja Boys help the Huntr/x win the Idol Awards, they could seal it with Jinu still on Earth, cutting off his connection to Gwi-Ma. However, Jinu is less than convinced.

Rumi remains hopeful because if her plan succeeds, it would mean there is space in the world for people like her and Jinu, whose patterns don't define their true nature. She says:

"That's the funny thing about hope.... Nobody gets to decide if you feel it. That choice belongs to you."

This is one of the best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters because of its empowering tone. Instead of letting fate decide, Rumi takes control of her future. Her words even inspire someone as jaded as a 400-year-old demon to believe in hope.

6) "I know our faults and fears must never be seen, but..."- Mira

Mira's true self is around her friends (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Huntr/x trio is raised with the belief that perfectionism is necessary to be the best performers and hunters. Mira (voiced by May Hong) is introduced as the grumpy one, the black sheep of her family who rebelled against conventional Korean norms. This made her a misfit until she found her best friends.

One of Mira's best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters:

"I know our faults and fears must never be seen, but look, I'm kind of a difficult person. Overly blunt, short-fused, highly aggressive. My whole life, those things were a liability. But somehow, with you guys, they're okay."

This quote aptly captures the crux of the movie: nobody is "too much" with the right people. They can be truly themselves and accepted for who they are. It is also a reminder to fans that when Rumi reveals herself, they will be there for her too.

7) "I made it for the tiger, but the bird keeps taking it!"- Jinu

Jinu jokes about his pet tiger and bird (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

Jinu’s pet tiger and bird steal the show in KPop Demon Hunters with their "dumb-and-dumber" dynamic. In one of Rumi and Jinu’s meetings, Rumi wonders why the six-eyed bird perched on top of the tiger wears a hat. Jinu jokes about the duo’s antics by saying:

"I made it for the tiger, but the bird keeps taking it!"

It’s a memorable and vivid moment in the movie because fans can easily picture the playful behavior of the two animals that inspired this backstory. The lighthearted exchange also highlights the natural chemistry between Jinu and Rumi, making her more accepting of his presence.

8) "We are Hunters. Voices strong."- Rumi

Rumi fights Gwi-Ma as herself (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

For years, Celine tells the Huntr/x trio exactly how to fulfill their roles as demon hunters. They are burdened with fixing the world and protecting it from demons with their voices, a theme that also features in the movie’s hit song Golden. With that phrase, there is no room for slip-ups.

However, after Rumi's patterns are revealed in KPop Demon Hunters, and she realizes that Celine's methods might be flawed, she reclaims the phrase as an acceptance of her entire being, flaws and all.

In this moment, in the KPop Demon Hunter, Rumi says:

“We are Hunters. Voices strong. Slaying demons with our song. Fix the world and make it right. When darkness finally meets the light.”

By embracing that darkness and light exist within everyone, she changes the definition of the perfect Honmoon.

9) "You gave me my soul back. And now, I give it to you."- Jinu

Jinu helps defeat Gwi-Ma (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

In KPop Demon Hunters, Rumi inspires hope in Jinu, but Gwi-Ma crushes it, pushing him back into the mold of a demon with no chance of redemption. However, Rumi persists, reminding him with the soundtrack This is What it Sounds Like, that he is never too far gone to return to his true self. In a final twist, Jinu joins hands with Rumi to defeat Gwi-Ma.

This disintegrates his physical form, which he accepts. However, Jinu reminds Rumi that she did make a difference in his life by saying:

"You gave me my soul back. And now, I give it to you."

His soul then transfers into her sword as he slowly vanishes. This moment stands out as one of the best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters because it shows that everyone, even a demon, is capable of redemption. It perfectly encapsulates the movie's moral ambiguity.

10) "To treat the part, you must understand the whole."- Healer Han

Healer Han studies Rumi (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

The Huntr/x's visit to a doctor's office in a suspicious back alley led to one of the best quotes in KPop Demon Hunters. In a moment that came completely out of left field, the doctor, "Healer Han", tries to help Rumi fix her voice with a tonic. But first, in KPop Demon Hunters, Healer Han analyzes her personality, claiming:

"To treat the part, you must understand the whole."

While his tonic might be bogus, his sentence captures the movie's solution. To understand Rumi's vocal predicament, she must look within and accept herself, shedding the shame and fear she wears like armor. It also resonates for the trio, as their unity is a key aspect in defeating the darkness.

The popularity of KPop Demon Hunters and its memorable quotes has even inspired Netflix to roll out a theatrical sing-along release, sequels, and a live-action movie.

