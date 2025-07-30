"When the movie is flopping"- Internet divided over Lee Min-ho & Ahn Hyo-seop mentions BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet promotion

Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop’s comments about BLACKPINK's Jisoo during Omnipresent Reader: The Prophet’s promotion have left the internet divided. Notably, Jisoo plays the role of a high school student, Lee Ji-hye, in the action film alongside Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop.However, Jisoo fans have expressed their disappointment in the director due to less screen time and the alleged exclusion from the film’s promotions, and accused him of misusing Jisoo’s popularity.With the recent comment during a press conference in Singapore on July 29, fans alleged that the actors were also taking advantage of the BLACKPINK member's fame. The actors were asked who they would pick as their ally in the movie.Lee Min-ho said,“I’d choose JISOO. No need for weapons; just listening to her sing gives strength.”Ahn Hyo-seop added,“I’d choose JISOO too, for the same reason as him.”However, netizens believed that the actors mentioned Jisoo to bring attention to the film Omnipresent Reader: The Prophet. They were not happy with this and turned to X to express their thoughts about the comment.&quot;When the movie is flopping,&quot; a fan said.&quot;i know it is not their fault but this doesnt feel genuine at all,&quot; a user added.&quot;It's so hilarious how it's &quot;JISOO JISOO&quot; when tickets aren't selling otherwise they don't know jisoo is also a part of the lead casts,&quot; a netizen commented.Fans believed that Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop allegedly made comments about the BLACKPINK vocalist specifically in front of the press.&quot;Finally, they are talking about Jisoo...guess the media training has been done?&quot; a netizen mentioned.&quot;I know this is for media but his answer is perfect Jisoo's voice is heaven,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;Quotes are basically saying it feels forced— the LJH mention. And that LMH’s the only one they actually trust, the only one they ride for,&quot; a user commented.Other fans believed that the two actors made positive comments about Jisoo. Meanwhile, some fans also highlighted that Lee Min-ho and the BLACKPINK member are associates due to a past commercial ad collaboration. They added that the criticism should be limited to the director.&quot;Let's put all the blame to the director for mentioning jisoo just for clout. love all the casts no hate but the way jisoo just never be part of the film promotions just baffle me,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I enjoy the interactions between the cast, the cast didn’t do anything wrong everyone . it’s the production team that messed things up.Btw Jisoo and Lee Min Ho have been friends for a long time,&quot; a user reacted.&quot;Jisoo’s fans really need to learn how to respect other actors, they didn’t do anything wrong, she will work with many other actors and what u guys said now might become a weapon against her in the future, please be mindful of your words,&quot; a netizen wrote.More about Omnipresent Reader: The Prophet starring Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and BLACKPINK’s JisooThe story of Omnipresent Reader: The Prophet follows Kim Dok-ja, an office worker who is an avid fan of the novel ‘Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World.’ Kim Dok-ja (Ahn Hyo-seop) is the only fan who knows the ending of the long-running novel, and one sudden day he found himself trapped inside the novel.Due to his familiarity with the settings and the knowledge of the characters, Kim Dok-ja decides to partner up with the protagonist Yoo Jung-hyeok (Lee Min-ho) of the story to save the world.Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye (Jisoo of BLACKPINK) is a high school student and an admirer of Yoo Jung-hyeok, who has amazing combat skills. She helps Yoo Jung-hyeok with the upcoming hindrance in their mission to save the planet.In other news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is currently on the DEADLINE world tour with her fellow group members. Meanwhile, Omnipresent Reader: The Prophet premiered on July 23, 2025, in South Korea.