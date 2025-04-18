"THE PRETTIEST"- Fans in awe as BLACKPINK's Jisoo turns heads at the the Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams exhibition in Seoul

BLACKPINK's Jisoo stunned the attendees at the Dior Exhibition: Designers of Dreams held in Seoul. On April 18, 2025, Jisoo was seen attending the Dior fashion exhibition taking place at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. The BLACKPINK member donned an all-black look with a laced dress complemented by a small Lady Dior bag in black, with Diorissime heeled sandals.

What caught fans' attention was her new hair with fringes going seamlessly well with her look. Notably, this is not the first time Jisoo debuted hair with bangs, but fans were in awe of her new style. They turned to social media to share their reactions and thoughts about her look.

"THE PRETTIEST," a fan said.

"I know I will have a great day. An angel on earth has appeared," a fan reacted.

"Never question these heavenly like visuals. Even Aphrodite is jealous," a netizen stated.

Fans noticed the huge number of camera flashes as soon as the BLACKPINK vocalist walked in the frame.

"The flashes speakss itself," a fan commented.

"The camera flashes omg.. jisoo does not even blink once like she is insanee," another fan commented.

"JISOO KIM exudes charm and attractiveness in this outfit. She'll be known as the DIOR girl forever, " a user stated.

One of the photos of Jisoo went viral on social media captured her silhouette created in the background due to the camera flashlights, leaving fans stunned.

"Even her shadow is an EXHIBITION damn," a user mentioned.

"Even her shadow screams perfection," a netizen wrote.

"Jisoo and her shadow is so beautiful," a fan said.

Dior Exhibition in Seoul: BLACKPINK's Jisoo's interaction with Olivier Bialobos and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and more

BLACKPINK member Jisoo attended the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams in Seoul as their longtime brand ambassador. Previously, the exhibition was held in London, Paris, Doha, Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, and more before coming to Seoul. The extravaganza is scheduled to run from Saturday, April 19, 2025, to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The exhibition curated by Florence Müller promises to showcase the best of Christian Dior, from past designer ensembles to the customized Lady Dior Art Project inspired by Korean art, and more. It will showcase designs by Kim Hyun-joo, Soo Sunny Park, and Zadie Xa—artists of Korean origin. Moreover, the designer ensembles worn by Jisoo in previous Dior events were also displayed at the exhibition.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was seen with Olivier Bialobos, the chief communication and image officer of the French luxury house. Jisoo's interaction with Olivier Bialobos went viral among fans as the BLACKPINK vocalist was seen taking selfies with the officer at the event. Furthermore, several fans have been anticipating an interaction between Jisoo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, who became the global ambassador of the brand in August last year.

At the Seoul event on April 18, a video of the two greeting each other by bowing went viral among fans online, and many netizens expressed their wish to see them pose together for a picture. However, no picture of the two K-pop idols together has been taken yet.

In other news, Jisoo released her solo mini-album AMORTAGE with the titular tune Earthquake on February 14, 2025. The BLACKPINK member also appeared as the main lead in the Prime Video drama Newtopia with Park Jung-min, released in February 2025. She is also preparing for her upcoming Netflix series Boyfriend on Demand (Working Title) along with South Korean actor Seo In-guk.

