KPop Demon Hunters marks a milestone with its one-of-a-kind sing-along theatrical release this month

KPop Demon Hunters is shattering stereotypes with an upcoming dramatic sing-along event. In an unexpected step for a Netflix original, the film will be shown in a few theaters in U.S and Canada from August 23 to 24, 2025, and fans are invited to join in live as they sing along to its hit songs.

The musical urban fantasy film is about a group of K-pop girls who, while managing fame, discretely fight demons that threaten humanity. The movie celebrates friendship, independence, and the strength of unity both on and off stage by fusing action, fantasy, and upbeat music.

KPop Demon Hunters hits theaters for unprecedented sing-along event

KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

Released on June 20, 2025, Netflix's animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters has amassed over 150 million views and has become the platform's most-watched original animated feature. Owing to its popularity, Netflix is launching an exciting sing-along limited theatrical event.

It is also thanks to the movie's musical impact, which is equally astounding: its soundtrack dominated international charts, and the fictional girl group HUNTR/X/X's anthem Golden peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first animated film song and the first female group to do so since Destiny's Child in 2001.

While the sing-along event is awaited, there are various speculations regarding the film's sequel and franchise expansions, which are yet to be confirmed. Since its release, the film has remained in the Top 10 in 93 countries as per Netflix.

According to The Wrap, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hailed the film as an instant, phenomenal hit. He stated:

“And the fact that people are in love with this film and in love with the music from this film, that will keep it going for a long time. So we’re really thrilled. And now the next beat is, where does it go from here?”

Which theatres will run KPop Demon Hunters for the Sing-Along Event?

Given below is a list of few theatres in the U.S showcasing KPop Demon Hunters on August 23-24, 2025, according to What's On Netflix:

Regal LA Live & 4DX – 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 — 1:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance & IMAX – 1 East Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801 — 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Regal Edwards South Gate – 8630 Garfield Ave, South Gate, CA 90280 — 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Regal North Hollywood & 4DX – 6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606 — 11:15 a.m., 7:00 p.m.

Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria – 15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 — 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan – 28 Liberty St Suite SC301, New York, NY 10005 — 3:50 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

Regal Battery Park – 102 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282 — 12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Regal Essex Crossing & RPX – 129 Delancey St., New York, NY 10002 — 12:00 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn – 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201 — 2:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m.

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX – 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 — 2:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

Regal Times Square – 247 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036 — 12:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

Regal Secaucus ShowPlace 14 – 650 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094 — 1:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m.

Regal Atlas Park – 80-28 Cooper Ave., Queens, NY 11385 — 3:00 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

Regal UA Midway – 108-22 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375 — 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Regal Concourse 10 – 214 East 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451 — 1:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Regal Tangram – 133-36 37th Ave., Flushing, NY 11354 — 11:10 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at SingKPopDemonHunters.com on August 13 at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. EDT.

Stay tuned for more updates on KPop Demon Hunters.

