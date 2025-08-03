"A theatrical release": Redditors criticize Netflix for a possible sequel to K-Pop Demon Hunters with a terrible catch

K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 and 3 are reportedly in development and on their way to Netflix. However, fans soon became doubtful and critical of the news, not because of the sequels per se, but rather because of a reported catch. Netflix may choose to release the films for only a limited theatrical screening, like they did with the original movie.

Discussing how the sequels should have full-fledged theatrical releases, a Reddit user wrote:

"They should’ve given this film a theatrical release. They really underestimated the fervor the world had for Korean pop music and culture."

Fan reaction

"I doubt they'll do more than a few for award purposes, Netflix is trying to kill movie theaters after all," wrote another user, referring to Netflix's limited theatrical release strategy for award eligibility.

"Netflix loves looking at any success and give it a billion sequels and spin offs. But if you underperform god forbid you get a second season," claimed another.

Redditors viewed this as just another instance of corporate franchise development. The criticism is also a reflection of both artistic skepticism and dissatisfaction with streaming methods that appear to be driven primarily by profit.

"I need the sequels go to cinema in my country, probably won't happen," wrote another Reddit user.

"Sony needs to push for these to go theatrical. They’d make a ton of money," one user wrote.

"Had it been released by a normal studio, it would probably flop in theaters and end up being an 'underrated gem' found on Netflix a few years from now though… now Netflix is very dumb for not doing theatrical sing-alongs “events” and things like that as soon as it became a success," claimed one user.

It is expected that K-Pop Demon Hunters sequel will carry on the story of the fierce girl trio as they maintain their pop idol reputations while working as demon hunters. The original film developed a cult following by fusing supernatural action, K-pop culture, and dynamic animation.

Netflix’s rumored K-Pop Demon Hunters sequels face Reddit backlash over controversial theatrical release plan

After the initial animated feature, which debuted on June 20, 2025, became a worldwide sensation, Netflix is reportedly working on two sequels of K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Sony and Netflix are reportedly considering a bigger franchise, which might include a stage musical and a live-action adaptation, even though neither sequel has been formally confirmed. There is potential for additional storylines and spin-offs if approved, as key actors and filmmakers have expressed a strong desire to return. Apart from streaming on Netflix, the original movie had its limited theartical run in California and New York.

Reddit users are reacting negatively to the K-Pop Demon Hunters sequels, slamming the idea of a limited theatrical debut. The concern is a result of the original movie's brief theatrical run, which some people think could be repeated on a larger scale.

Some redditors contend that this action by Netflix will likely be taken for award eligibility only. Others wonder if the original movie, which had mixed reviews, really merits so many sequels.

The animated musical action-fantasy K-Pop Demon Hunters tells the story of Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group consisting of Zoey, Mira, and Rumi, who battle demons in secret while preserving their public image. They fight the Saja Boys, a rival demonic boy band, using music to defend humanity.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netlfix. Stay tuned for more updates.

