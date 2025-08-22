10 best Glen Powell movies to watch in 2025

Glen Powell's career began with minor roles in movies like Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Stuck in Love before he got his break in The Expendables 3 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas. Since then, he has steadily worked his way into leading roles, becoming well-known for his action-packed roles.

The actor also branched out into writing and producing in 2022, further cementing his place as a breakout star after his debut over two decades ago. With several award nominations, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and People's Choice, there is no shortage of Glen Powell movies for fans to enjoy in 2025.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Hit Man, Top Gun: Maverick, and other Glen Powell movies to watch in 2025

1) Hit Man (2023)

Powell in and as Hit Man (Image via YouTube/VVS Films)

Glen Powell's Gary Johnson dons many hats. In reality, he is an unassuming psychology professor. However, when the New Orleans Police Department needs him, he becomes an undercover fake hitman who solicits, then prevents murder-for-hire schemes.

When a married woman named Maddison (Adria Arjona) hires his hitman persona, "Ron", to murder her abusive husband, things get complicated.

Powell received high praise for being able to switch characters and mannerisms multiple times within the movie. Under Richard Linklater's direction and Powell's acting, writing, and chemistry with Arjona subvert all expectations of a romantic comedy to give fans a refreshing premise. His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Powell is the secondary antagonist (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

United States Navy Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) faces roadblocks within the aviation system due to insubordination and intense rivalry. When he is re-assigned to the Top Gun school to train young cadets, he must face his past and his deceased best friend's son, Rooster (Miles Teller), while preparing for a dangerous mission.

Glen Powell delivers one of his best performances yet as Rooster's rival, LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin. His antagonism and arrogance drive the movie forward, reinforcing its theme of going beyond individual skill to work together as a team. His realistic aerial action sequences and nuanced character arc had fans rooting for him, and the Austin Film Critics Association honored him for his performance.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV/Paramount+

3) Anyone But You (2023)

Ben is Bea's antithesis (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In this modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Glen Powell is Ben, the stereotypical rom-com lead: handsome, charming, and obviously misunderstood. He meets Bea (Sydney Sweeney), and sparks fly (not exactly the romantic kind). However, the wedding of mutual friends puts them on a collision course to the ultimate love story.

Fans of Powell's action-packed roles will enjoy seeing him in a mainstream fake-dating romance trope. Combined with his off-screen will-they-won’t-they dynamic with Sweeney, curiosity about the movie only grew stronger. His performance even earned him a Comedy Movie Star of the Year nomination at the People’s Choice Awards.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Twisters (2024)

Powell's character wants to capitalize on his YouTube fame (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Internet-famous storm chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) finds himself in the heartland facing relentless tornadoes alongside rival storm chasers Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Javi (Anthony Ramos). Amid Kate's lingering grief and guilt, she eventually connects with Tyler, and together the duo uses science in an attempt to reduce the intensity of the storms.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this film blends disaster, romance, and drama all rolled into one, with Powell in the lead. Its entertaining premise is boosted by the high-quality effects. Moreover, its legacy as a standalone sequel to the 1996 version promises power-packed action and emotional resonance in one.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

5) The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Powell and James play an engaged couple (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

London-based author Juliet Ashton (Lily James) plunges headfirst into a secret society devoted to books, political discourse, and friendship on the island of Guernsey amidst the German occupation in the 1940s. In this sweeping historical drama by Mike Newell, life happens amidst one of the most haunting events in world history.

Glen Powell plays Juliet's fiancé, Mark Reynolds. He brings out his intense and controlling personality when he realizes he can't keep up with her ambition and whimsy. Although his role is minor and away from the movie's premise, his portrayal is memorable and adds depth to the film's cozy tone.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Powell as the mustachioed Finn (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

In the 1980s, Texas, college friends Jake, Billy, Finnegan, Roper, Dale, and Plumer vow to enjoy their newfound freedom. Up next on the agenda? Women, discos, and wild nights define their youth as the brightest, most chaotic days of their lives. This comedy marks the second collaboration between director Richard Linklater and Glen Powell.

The film is an endearing mix of humor, philosophy, and youthful perception. Its fast-paced storytelling captures the electric, live-wire energy of young adulthood. Powell’s Finnegan stands at the intersection of the film’s themes, equal parts party animal and philosopher, adding a playful yet thoughtful layer for fans.

Where to watch: Prime Video/MGM+

7) Set It Up (2018)

Powell as Charlie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Harper and Charlie, exhausted assistants to workaholic journalist Kirsten Evans and high-strung venture capitalist Rick Otis, need a break. So, they hatch a plan to organize a "meet cute" for their bosses, hoping it would distract them from overworking their assistants. Chaos promptly ensues in this Claire Scanlon romance comedy.

Glen Powell plays Charlie, a misguided man whose heart eventually finds the right path. His character experiences ups and downs in his pursuit of love in all the wrong places. By the end of the movie, audiences are rooting for him and Harper to finally recognize what has been in front of them all along.

Where to watch: Netflix

8) The Expendables 3 (2014)

The ensemble cast of the movie (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson) turns against his team and becomes a ruthless arms dealer, summoning Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his team of skilled mercenaries. Armed with the determination to take him down, the young crew locks horns in this high-stakes action thriller by Patrick Hughes.

Every mercenary team needs the tech-savvy one, and in this film, it is Glen Powell's Thorn. His character is a highly skilled hacker, drone pilot, and climber. While his role is minor, he made a splash on screen, matching the dynamic presence of Stallone and the rest of the ensemble cast, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Jet Li, and Antonio Banderas.

Where to watch: Starz/Prime Video

9) Hidden Figures (2016)

Glen Powell as astronaut Glenn (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson were three of the first African-American women to work at NASA in the early 1960s. Despite facing both subtle and overt racism, segregation, and sexism, they made a significant mark on the Space Race, representing the hidden figures that history often forgets but needs to remember.

Glen Powell is part of a star-studded cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, and Jim Parsons. He plays John Glenn, the astronaut whose journey to the moon heightens much of the movie’s tension. While his role is relatively minor, Powell captures the charm and gravitas of American astronaut John Glenn, the real-life personality he portrays.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Disney+

10) Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Powell as an animated character named Bostick (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Director Richard Linklater's childhood dreams and stories come to life in this coming-of-age animated drama about a young boy named Stanley (voiced by Milo Coy), who witnesses a historic moment: the first moon landing. Told from his excited and hopeful perspective, as well as the tense viewpoint of the astronauts and Mission Control, the movie captures the heightened emotions of everyone involved.

Glen Powell reunites with Linklater in this film, voicing a NASA official named Bostick, who appears in Stanley's imagination and instructs him to suit up for a special mission to the moon. The movie received praise for its nostalgic, anime-inspired approach and its ability to capture the dreams and hopes of millions through the eyes of a little boy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Glen Powell fans can also catch his cameo role in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Stuck in Love (2012).

