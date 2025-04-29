7 Adria Arjona movies and shows to watch if you liked her in ‘Andor’

Adria Arjona plays the smart and loyal Bix Caleen, a black market businesswoman on planet Ferrix. Her complicated romance-turned-friendship with Andor (Diego Luna) puts her front and center in the Star Wars universe and the fight against the Galactic Empire. In season 1 of Andor, Bix finds a new romantic partner, who betrays her, leading to her capture and torture by the Galactic Empire.

In season 2, it is speculated that she finds a renewed life for herself in Mina-Rau, a farming planet. However, the empire is always watching, and she must do what it takes to protect herself before Cassian finds her and the crew. Before Andor, Adria Arjona has acted in several movies and shows, showcasing her expertise in the acting world. For fans of her portrayal of Bix, check out her other performances in Emerald City, Father of the Bride, and Blink Twice, among others!

Blink Twice, Emerald City, and other Adria Arjona performances fans must watch

1) Blink Twice (2024)

Arjona plays Sarah in Blink Twice (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

In this psychological thriller, a billionaire tech mogul named Slater King (Channing Tatum) invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to a private island. Unbeknownst to Frida and the rest of the people on the island, they experience memory lapses, and horrific incidents start to plague them. Adria Arjona stars as Sarah, a reality show star and a guest on the island. She gets entangled in uncovering the island's mysteries and helps Frida in difficult moments. The movie was praised for its memorable performances and unique premise, with director Zoë Kravitz receiving audience acclaim.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Emerald City (2017)

The cast of Emerald City (Image via Amazon)

Adria Arjona stars as Dorothy Gale, a 20-year-old from Kansas. When a tornado transports her into the Land of Oz, Dorothy sets out to meet the wizard who rules it, gathering friends and allies. By arriving at Oz, she kickstarts a prophecy that can change the world. While this reimagined telling of The Wizard of Oz got canceled after one season, fans lauded the show for its unique visual effects, immersive world-building, and memorable performances from the main characters.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Father of the Bride (2022)

Arjona plays Sofia Herrera (Image via YouTube/Max)

Andy García plays Billy Herrera, a man whose marriage is in shambles. When his oldest daughter, Sofia, announces her engagement, he and his estranged wife, Ingrid (Gloria Estefan), agree to hide their divorce till the big day is over. However, nothing goes as planned, as Billy and the groom's family constantly butt heads. Adria Arjona plays Sofia, the family-oriented yet career-driven and independent lawyer. Her understated performance in this entertaining, low-stakes rom-com was appreciated by the audience.

Where to watch: Max

4) Hit Man (2023)

Arjona as Madison (Image via YouTube/VVS Films)

In this crime comedy of errors, Adria Arjona plays Madison, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage with Ray. She hires hit man Gary (Glen Powell), who, unbeknownst to her, is an undercover psychology professor working for the police. Gary grows sympathetic toward Madison's situation, aiming to help her escape her marriage instead of killing her husband, while falling in love with her.

Arjona's chemistry with Powell and the film's unique premise make it an entertaining watch for fans. She takes on the role of someone who is driven by trauma to mask her true self, revealing layers slowly as the film progresses.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Los Frikis (2024)

Adria Arjona as Maria (Image via YouTube/Los Frikis Movie)

Based on a true story, this drama follows the lives of members of a punk rock band who willingly inject themselves with HIV to escape Cuba's poverty in the 90s. They are given government asylum at an isolated sanatorium, where they begin to live life on their own terms, free from the shackles of oppression. Adria Arjona plays Maria, a compassionate and resilient woman who runs the sanatorium. She is the voice of kindness amidst the reckless "frikis," dealing with them through gentle care. She was lauded for her nuanced performance, and the film received applause for its memorable characters and direction.

Where to watch: Fandango at Home/Prime Video

6) 6 Underground (2019)

Arjona plays Five (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When a billionaire tech mogul witnesses the horrors of a dictatorship in the fictional land of Turgistan, he decides to fake his death and become a vigilante named One, recruiting a crew to abandon their lives and join his cause. Adria Arjona is Amelia, renamed "Five", or the fifth member of the "ghosts". While little is revealed about Five's past, she often performs complex feats as a medical doctor, like removing a bullet during a high-speed car chase. For fans of action movies, this is a good entertainer.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Good Omens (2019-Present)

Arjona portrays Anathema (Image via YouTube/Prime Video AU & NZ)

Demon Crowley (David Tennant) and Angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) decide to put aside their differences and enjoy life on earth as friends and representatives of hell and heaven. When the coming of the antichrist is predicted, the unlikely duo teams up to safeguard their cushy life on Earth. Adria Arjona plays Anathema, a direct descendant of prophet Agnes Nutter. She is eager to step into her role as a witch and prophetess with her smarts and looks, but is always a little confused about what's happening.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Adria Arjona's performance in Andor can also check out Pacific Rim Uprising, Irma Vep, and other movies and shows!

