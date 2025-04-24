Every Easter egg you missed in Andor season 2 (so far)

Andor season 2 has launched with its initial three episodes, and the narrative is already starting to make deeper connections throughout the broader Star Wars timeline. As the show continues to delve into Cassian Andor's evolution into the rebel spy of Rogue One, it also incorporates subtle nods that pay off for long-time fans of the franchise.

These facts vary from callbacks to past movies and shows to visual references and historical comparisons, adding to the show's realistic, political tone.

While the larger story is centered around the expanding rebellion and the tightening hold of the Empire, the showrunners have woven a vast assortment of concealed clues, background mentions, and design elements that more directly connect Andor to the larger galaxy.

Whether they take from Legends material or from earlier canon, these Easter eggs connect the story to known events, places, and characters without jolting audiences out of the grounded feel that characterizes the series.

Decoding all the Easter eggs in Andor season 2

Rakatan Invasion is mentioned with reference to a relic that has been stolen from Chandrila. The relic is stated to have existed 25,000 years ago when the planet was conquered by the Rakatans. This is one of the very first canonical mentions of the Rakatan invasion, which only previously appeared in Star Wars Legends content.

The planet Ghorman is also named more than once, hinting at the lead-up to the Ghorman Massacre, a confrontation famous in Star Wars history for encouraging Mon Mothma to openly revolt against the Empire in Andor season 2.

Cassian is seen fleeing from a rebel unit based on Yavin 4, the planet's first appearance in the series. Its return makes it a prominent base for the nascent Rebellion years before it shows up in A New Hope.

At a Chandrilan wedding, cutting a ceremonial braid is seen as visually mirroring the Jedi act of cutting a Padawan's braid on knighthood, which reflects a coming-of-age change.

The music on background during the dance scene for Mon Mothma is a remix of the Niamos originally heard in Andor season 1. The song also shared the same name as an earlier beach world in the show, providing an emotional continuity with the character's journey in Andor season 2.

The colorful wedding scene, against a background of political tension, mirrors historical accounts of Weimar-era cabarets, happiness tinged by the ascendance of fascism. Cassian is also seen commandeering a ship that looks like the TIE Avenger, a design from the old expanded universe.

The escape sequence in Andor season 2 has tonal parallels with Poe Dameron's escape in The Force Awakens.

At Director Krennic's summit, the Project Stardust emblem can be seen on an uniform, reaffirming continued construction of the Death Star and suggesting increased involvement in the project for Krennic. Krennic speaks of using stable, unlimited power to explain the Death Star, echoing Palpatine's nefarious line spoken in Revenge of the Sith.

The department’s name draws direct inspiration from fascist Germany’s Ministry of Propaganda, further emphasizing the show’s focus on totalitarian control through culture and messaging. Cassian infiltrates a Sienar testing facility, a callback to both Star Wars Rebels and the Empire’s ship-building operations.

Unlike in The Bad Batch, Krennic gets to host a secret summit here, free from Tarkin's supervision, hinting at early internal rivalries within the Empire's leadership. The return of Solo-era Range Troopers and classic imperial props, such as vaporators and alarm tones, continue to enhance the show's aesthetic consistency with other Star Wars entries.

The outpost name Kafrene, a location from Rogue One, is used as a password in a covert exchange, linking directly to Cassian’s mission history in Andor season 2.

Some of the set builds, color schemes, and accessories seem to borrow from what has been utilized on Disney theme park attractions and formerly operated Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience, indicating aesthetic overlap between Star Wars media.

Interested viewers can watch Andor season 2 on Disney+.

