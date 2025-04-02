"Timing is everything"— Glen Powell addresses Sydney Sweeney's presence at sister Leslie's wedding

Glen Powell recently responded to the rumors surrounding Sydney Sweeney being present at his sister Leslie Powell's wedding. This came after the Euphoria star went through a breakup with longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino. During his Today With Jenna & Friends interview on April 2, the Top Gun: Maverick actor shut down dating speculation and confirmed that Sweeney is just a close friend.

Online discussions immediately erupted after Sydney Sweeney joined Leslie Powell and her fiancé for their Dallas weekend wedding. Fans speculated about a potential real-life romance following her split from Jonathan Davino. When questioned about the dating speculation, Powell gave a light-hearted response.

"Timing is everything in this world, isn't it?... She and Syd are obviously great friends. It was a hell of a wedding. The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there."

Glen Powell, who played a significant role in the ceremony as a groomsman and a quasi-master of ceremonies, described the event as "a fun, rowdy wedding."

Glen Powell's family weighs in on the rumors

The wedding ceremony took place at a time when Sweeney was making headlines for her recent separation from Jonathan Davino.

Glen's mother, Cyndy Powell, has dismissed rumors about her son Glen Powell being romantically involved with Sweeney. "They're definitely not together," Cyndy Powell told the Daily Mail in an interview published on March 31.

She added that Sweeney attended the wedding "with her friend," further dispelling rumors of a budding romance. Cyndy also highlighted Sweeney's close relationship with the Powell family.

"We love Sydney. We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We were all together so much and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend and we all enjoy her," she said.

The dating rumors surrounding Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney started during their promotional activities for their 2023 film Anyone But You. Public appearances and onscreen chemistry between Sweeney and Powell sparked speculation from their fans about romantic involvement. At the time of these rumors, Sweeney was engaged to Davino, and she denied the rumors of any romance with the co-star.

Speaking to Variety in December 2023, Sydney Sweeney dismissed the speculation, calling it "obviously not true." She pointed out that Davino, who was also one of the film's producers, was present throughout the filming process.

Glen Powell later revealed in a New York Times interview that their supposed romance had been an intentional marketing strategy for the film.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry... Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit—and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart," he said.

As of now, neither Sweeney nor Davino has publicly commented on the details of their breakup. The two were together for seven years before their split was confirmed in late March 2025. Their relationship remained largely private, with only occasional public appearances together.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell has continued to assert that his relationship with Sweeney is strictly platonic, with his family backing up his statements.

