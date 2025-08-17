  • home icon
Where was The Rainmaker season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Siddhant
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:00 GMT
TV Academy
Lana Parrilla at the TV Academy's Inaugural Televerse Festival - "The Rainmaker" premiere screening (Image via Getty)

Developed by Michael Seitzman & Jason Richman, The Rainmaker season 1 is an American series that premiered on August 15, 2025 exclusively on the USA Network. The show adapts John Grisham’s best selling novel of the same name and has earned mixed early reviews from critics with a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series, filmed in Ireland, is set in the world of high-stakes litigation and follows Rudy Baylor after he graduates from law school, landing a job at a white-collar firm. However, he gets fired on his first day. Baylor then starts working for Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone and things soon become complicated for the new lawyer.

He picks a case that puts him and his new firm on the warpath with his former employer. Not only that, the case and the subsequent battle spills into Baylor’s personal life, forcing him to question a few things he thought about himself.

Primary filming for the legal drama began in October 2024 and ended in March 2025. Despite the series being set in South Carolina, the production team reportedly shot in the streets of Dublin, Ireland, to replicate the US based setting.

Every major location where The Rainmaker season 1 was filmed

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@usanetwork)
As mentioned above, while the story is set in the US, The Rainmaker season 1 was filmed extensively in Europe, mainly in Ireland. According to Just Jared's report published in January 2025, both Milo Callaghan and P.J. Byrne were spotted in Dublin while they were shooting for the show.

Actress Robyn Cara, who plays Kelly Riker in the series, spoke to Brit + Co on August 13, 2025, and shared about how the cast spent their free time in Ireland.

"So, we were filming in Dublin and um I had filmed there before already. So I was like, "Guys, you have to try this." So I got a lot of people to try sea swimming and it is like freezing, but people love it.”
The major filming locations for The Rainmaker season 1 are as follows:

Dublin, Ireland

It served as the primary filming location for The Rainmaker season 1. St. Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park, Chapelizod, was turned into a fictional North City Hospital for the show, per 4Filming.com.

According to the same publication, a large part of the series was filmed inside a hospital or a courtroom, especially for the storyline that focused on a medical negligence case. Dublin was reportedly picked because of its historic architecture and modern structures, which made it easier to recreate the American landscape.

County Wicklow, Ireland

Winter views of Killiney, Bray, and Greystones in County Wicklow, Ireland (Image via Getty)
According to a Facebook post uploaded in November 2024 by Ireland's artist agency MovieExtras.ie, various scenes were filmed across County Wicklow. The place is known for its mountain views and a beautiful coastline and the crew reportedly made it look like South Carolina.

Ardmore Studios in Bray Business Park is another location in County Wicklow that featured in the series.

What is The Rainmaker season 1 all about?

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@usanetwork)
Based on John Grisham’s bestselling novel from 1995, The Rainmaker season 1 revolves around Rudy Baylor’s journey after he graduates from law school. He gets a job at a prestigious law firm called Tinley Britt, but he's fired on his first day due to various reasons. He then applies for a job with ambulance chaser Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone, who immediately hires Baylor and puts him to work.

However, things soon become complicated for Baylor when he becomes entangled in a case that involves medical negligence and his former law firm. Amidst this, Baylor and Stone end up tangling with attorney Leo F. Drummond, the managing partner at Tinley Britt.

As the story unfolds, the protagonist uncovers a criminal conspiracy that his old workplace covered up and reveals just how far the company would go to get their win. Complicating matters for Baylor is the fact that his girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore, is a first year associate at Tinley Britt, which forces him to determine just how far he’s willing to go to stand up for the law.

Interested viewers can watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

