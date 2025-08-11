The Rainmaker season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Rainmaker season 1 is a new courtroom drama set to premiere this August. Based on John Grisham's renowned novel of the same name, the series follows Rudy Baylor as he embarks on his career as a lawyer.

Ad

While he receives a crashing blow on the very first day of his job, things take a turn as he starts working for Jocelyn 'Bruiser' Stone in her confusing setup. From diving into a mysterious case to facing Leo Drummond, his former boss, in the courtroom, the series will take the viewers through Rudy's striking journey.

The Rainmaker season 1 will release on August 15, 2025, on USA Network.

Exact release date for The Rainmaker season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the courtroom drama

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

A lawyer's life revolves around tough choices and challenges, and The Rainmaker season 1 is all about it. Rudy's first job with the famous lawyer, Leo Drummond, finishes too soon, bringing an abrupt end to the flight he was taking in his career. Getting a new job with Bruiser, he suddenly finds a lot on his plate to handle.

Ad

Trending

The new series will be released for viewers in the U.S.A. on Friday, August 15, 2025. It will premiere with one episode, followed by new ones dropping every week. The episodes are expected to have a runtime of about one hour each.

Viewers in the United States can catch the premiere of The Rainmaker season 1 at 10 pm ET/ PT. The following episodes will also follow a weekly drop at the same time.

Ad

Where to watch The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 will be dropping one episode every week from August 15, 2025, on USA Network. The viewers in the U.S.A. can enjoy the weekly release of episodes through their cable network or access the channel using live TV services available online.

Ad

The drama will also be dropping each episode one week after its release on Peacock. The viewers can watch the upcoming show on NBCUniversal's streaming platform through the varied subscription plans they offer.

Peacock's premium plan, inclusive of ads, is priced at $11 per month or $110 per year. All the content available on the platform can be streamed under this plan. An ad-free premium plus plan is also available, priced at a monthly cost of $17 or an annual cost of $170. Along with access to all the content, this plan offers downloads and local NBC stations' livestream options.

Ad

All cast members in The Rainmaker season 1

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

Bringing the tense and complex world of lawyers to the viewers, The Rainmaker season 1 includes an elaborate ensemble of cast for the courtroom drama. Actor Milo Callaghan will be playing the lead role of Rudy Baylor in the series. The actor was also a part of other prominent works such as Dune: Prophecy (2024), Doctor Who (2024), FBI: International (2022), and more.

Ad

John Slattery will be seen in the series as the influential lawyer, Leo Drummond. Having worked in varied films and shows, most will recognise Slattery from his role as Howard Stark, Iron Man's father, in several works by Marvel. Once Upon a Time (2011-2018) and Atlas (2024) fame Lana Parrilla features as Jocelyn 'Bruiser' Stone in the series.

Some other cast members who are a part of the series include:

P.J. Byrne as Deck Shifflet

Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore

Robyn Cara as Kelly Riker

Dan Fogler

Wade Briggs

Gemma-Leah Deverux

Tommie Earl Jenkins

Ad

Several other actors will also be making small appearances in the series.

What to expect from The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 is an adaptation of John Grisham's novel, The Rainmaker. The 1997 film of the same title, featuring Matt Damon, was also based on Grisham's work. The upcoming series, however, brings slight changes to the original story to offer a unique viewing experience for the viewers.

Ad

The series follows Rudy as he begins his career under the famous lawyer, Leo Drummond. His fate turns against him as he gets fired soon after joining, leaving him demotivated. However, he soon finds himself seeking an opportunity with Jocelyn 'Bruiser' Stone, who is a bold lawyer with a not-so-good reputation. Along with a paralegal, Deck Shifflet, Bruiser ran her office from a prior taco joint.

As Rudy gets going with his new team, he gets involved in a mysterious case that opens up some shocking secrets about a hospital. Things take such a turn in that case that it puts him against his former boss, and his girlfriend, Sarah, who works under Leo.

Ad

The series, with a total of ten episodes, will bring intense moments and unexpected twists for the viewers to enjoy.

Final thoughts

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 is bringing a high-stakes and high-risk story to the audience, with the protagonist set to face challenges at every step. While the trailer and other available information suggest that the path ahead for Rudy is risky, the direction of his actions will define what will happen to him in the upcoming series. Bruiser's striking question to him, as seen in the trailer, defines his situation in the series. She asks:

Ad

"If you want to screw the people who screwed our client, what are you willing to do to be a rainmaker?"

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Lionsgate Television, the project was officially announced in 2024. Michael Seitzman is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Other executive producers include John Grisham, Patrick Moran, David Gernet, Jason Blum, and Jason Richman.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More