The Rainmaker season 1 premiere ending explained: Does Rudy convince Bruiser to take Donny Ray's case? 

The Rainmaker season 1 is a new legal drama based on John Grisham’s novel. It follows Rudy Baylor, a young talent in the field of law. While he is fired by the influential Leo Drummond, an opportunity with Jocelyn ‘Bruiser’ Stone brings more challenges ahead.

Working under Bruiser means searching for his own clients. After much struggle, Rudy manages to get Donny Ray's case. However, the other party in the case is Leo's client, pitting the protagonist against his former boss.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Rainmaker season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The high-risk factor of the case makes Bruiser doubt whether they should proceed with it. Highlighting the settlement from Leo's firm and the potential the case held, Rudy manages to convince Bruiser to take up the case.

The Rainmaker season 1 premiere ending explained: How does Bruiser agree to Rudy's new case?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

As Rudy joined Bruiser, the first difficult step for him was to find new clients. After an awkward attempt at the hospital, he remembered Donny Ray's mother, who came to him earlier in the episode. While he could not take her case earlier, he managed to take it up with Deck for his new firm. However, Bruiser was in two minds about it.

While she suggested that the case might be as the accused hospital suggested, Drummond's involvement in it further made her doubtful about it.

However, Rudy and Deck remained adamant about taking this up. Rudy said that this was a serious issue based on the $50,000 settlement offer made by the hospital. With such a large sum of money involved, there must be something about Donny Ray's death that the hospital was trying to hide with money. He said:

"Bruiser, think about it. Why would they offer $50,000 before the motion's even heard? The only reason is because they believe she has a case."

This factor convinced Bruiser to take the Donny Ray death case ahead.

What does Bruiser's advice to Rudy suggest?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Donny Ray's death takes the spotlight in the first episode of The Rainmaker season 1, suggesting that this will be important in turning the fate for Rudy and the firm he works for. Having successfully convinced Bruiser to take the case forward, the viewers can expect that this is a minor victory in comparison to all the hurdles that await Rudy ahead.

After accepting the case, Bruiser warns Rudy about its implications. This case will be the turning point of his career, demanding that he work harder on it.

Bruiser makes a strong remark about this to Rudy and says:

"And if you want to beat Leo Drummond, the question you need to ask yourself is this: What are you willing to do, really willing to do, to be a rainmaker?"

This dialogue points out that the journey ahead is not going to be easy for Rudy, and to be the magnet for clients and success, he will have to work harder than ever to succeed in this case.

What was the ending twist about Melvin Pritcher in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

As the first episode moves towards its end, a dark twist involving Melvin Pritcher concludes the episode on a confusing note.

Melvin Pritcher was the man shown escaping a burning house at the start of episode 1. The tragic incident brought him to the same hospital where Rudy and Deck came for client hunting. While they are defeated by another lawyer in getting Pritcher over as a client, the duo finds out later that he was one of the nurses in charge of Donny Ray at the time of his death. He was also on trial for murder allegations, due to which Rudy and Deck could not speak to him.

However, as the episode came to an end, the viewers got a glimpse of Pritcher heading to a house at night. Knocking at the back door, he enters the house mysteriously.

An old woman comes up to him in an attempt to stop him. However, things take a dark turn as he jabs the woman with a syringe and quiets her down by saying that he is a nurse. This confusing end of the first episode raises several questions about Pritcher's intentions and the entire Donny Ray case, which would be taken up in the episodes to come.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

