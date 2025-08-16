  • home icon
The Rainmaker season 1 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Aug 16, 2025 14:55 GMT
Full list of cast of The Rainmaker season 1
Full list of cast of The Rainmaker season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 is an American legal drama television series based on John Grisham’s 1995 novel of the same name. It premiered on USA Network on August 15, 2025, and is available to stream on Peacock. The show adapts Grisham’s famous story for a modern audience while delivering the thrill of courtroom battles and personal struggles.

A young lawyer named Rudy Baylor loses his dream job at a white-collar firm. This is what season 1 of The Rainmaker is all about. He has no choice but to join a small law firm run by Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone and her strange paralegal, Deck Shifflet.

Rudy soon has to sue his former boss for a wrongful death, which reveals shocking truths about greed, corporate negligence, and justice. The show also shows Rudy's personal problems, like his complicated relationship with Sarah Plankmore, who later becomes his opponent in court.

The main cast of The Rainmaker season 1 brings life to its intense narrative. Milo Callaghan stars as Rudy Baylor, the ambitious yet struggling lawyer at the heart of the series. Lana Parrilla plays Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone, a sharp and unconventional attorney who runs a small law firm.

Madison Iseman portrays Sarah Plankmore, Rudy’s girlfriend and a lawyer who becomes his courtroom opponent. P. J. Byrne plays Deck Shifflet, the eccentric paralegal who provides comic relief as well as critical support.

Full list of the primary cast of The Rainmaker season 1

Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor

Milo Callaghan (Image via Getty)
Milo Callaghan (Image via Getty)

Milo Callaghan plays Rudy Baylor, the central figure of The Rainmaker season 1. Rudy begins the series as a fresh law graduate full of hope, only to lose his prestigious job at Tinley Britt after a heated clash with its senior partner.

Determined to continue practicing law, Rudy joins Jocelyn Stone’s unconventional law firm. His first major case involves fighting a wrongful death lawsuit against his former employer, putting him in direct conflict with the powerful establishment. The role shows Rudy’s struggle between his ideals and his desperate need for survival.

Milo Callaghan, a British actor, has a background in both television and film. He gained early recognition for playing Henry Stafford in The Spanish Princess (2020).

In 2024, he appeared in The Strangers: Chapter 1 and had roles in Disney+’s Rivals and the fantasy drama Dune: Prophecy. In 2025, he featured in the BBC comedy horror Video Nasty.

Lana Parrilla as Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone

Lana Parrilla at TV Academy&#039;s Inaugural Televerse Festival - &quot;The Rainmaker&quot; Premiere Screening And Q&amp;A (Image via Getty)
Lana Parrilla at TV Academy's Inaugural Televerse Festival - "The Rainmaker" Premiere Screening And Q&A (Image via Getty)

In The Rainmaker season 1, Lana Parrilla plays Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone, the tough owner of a small law firm where Rudy starts his career after losing his corporate job.

Jocelyn is smart, tough, and not afraid to break the rules. She gives Rudy a chance, but she warns him that his success will depend on how well he can find clients.

As Rudy's boss and mentor, Jocelyn gives him both support and harsh reality checks. Her part shows how tough one has to be to compete with big, rich companies that have all the resources they need.

Lana Parrilla is an accomplished actress with a career spanning decades. She is best known for her role as Regina Mills / The Evil Queen in Once Upon a Time (2011–2018).

She has also starred in shows such as Spin City, Boomtown, Miami Medical, and Why Women Kill (2021). Parrilla won a 2012 ALMA Award for Outstanding TV Actress—Drama.

Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore

Madison Iseman at Los Angeles Premiere Of &quot;Thelma&quot; (Image via Getty)
Madison Iseman at Los Angeles Premiere Of "Thelma" (Image via Getty)

Madison Iseman plays Sarah Plankmore, Rudy's girlfriend and fellow lawyer. She is on the other side of his biggest case. Sarah works with Tinley Britt and is the lawyer for the insurance company in the wrongful death case.

The series shows her as smart, ambitious, and torn between her loyalty to Rudy and her career. Her fight with Rudy becomes both work-related and personal.

Madison Iseman is widely recognized for her roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), where she played Bethany. She has also appeared in Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), and Fear of Rain (2021).

She played lead roles in the series I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021) and starred in Knights of the Zodiac (2023).

P. J. Byrne as Deck Shifflet

2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Ketchup Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Coyote Vs. Acme&quot; Panel - (Image via Getty
2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Ketchup Entertainment's "Coyote Vs. Acme" Panel - (Image via Getty

Deck Shifflet is Jocelyn Stone's weird in The Rainmaker, street-smart, and often funny paralegal, and P. J. Byrne plays the character. Deck helps Rudy find clients, but it is not clear how he does it. Though Deck has a strange personality, he is Rudy's loyal partner in his legal battles.

P. J. Byrne starred as Nicky “Rugrat” Koskoff in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). His other film appearances include Dinner for Schmucks, Final Destination 5, and Rampage (2018). On television, The Game, Intelligence, and provided the voice for Bolin in Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra (2012–2014), are some of his noteworthy works.

John Slattery as Leo F. Drummond

John Slattery (Image via Getty)
John Slattery (Image via Getty)

John Slattery plays Leo F. Drummond in The Rainmaker. Drummond is a cruel lawyer who calls himself a bully and becomes Rudy Baylor's biggest rival in court. Drummond represents the haughtiness and power of top law firms, and he is Rudy's main obstacle in his quest for justice.

Slattery was born in Boston and has had a successful career in theater, movies, and TV. He is best known for his role on Mad Men, but he has also been in Traffic, Sex and the City, and several Broadway shows.

Supporting cast of The Rainmaker season 1

The series is enriched by a talented supporting cast which includes,

  • Dan Fogler as Melvin Pritcher
  • Wade Briggs as Brad Noonan
  • Robyn Cara as Kelly Riker
  • Michael Yare as Deandre
  • Kathleen Warner Yeates as Edie Williams
  • Mahmoud Aldahchana as Guy in Forest
  • Bruno Gunn as Hank
  • Rian Sheehy Kelly as Ethan Rook
  • Loré Adewusi as Donny Ray Black.

The Rainmaker season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

