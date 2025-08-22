Where was Eenie Meanie filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Shawn Simmons' directorial debut, Eenie Meanie, is a heist thriller that was released on Hulu on August 22, 2025. The film features Samara Weaving, Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.It centers around Edie, a former teenage getaway driver who has left her criminal past behind to pursue a normal life. However, she is forcefully drawn back into the criminal world to save her ex-boyfriend, John. Her former boss asks her to undertake a final assignment, which involves a high-stakes heist, navigating car chases, and dangerous encounters.Eenie Meanie was mainly filmed in Northeast Ohio, specifically Cleveland, Sandusky, and Toledo.Eenie Meanie filming locations and production details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe production of Hulu's Eenie Meanie mostly took place in Cleveland, Toledo, and Lakewood, bringing a significant filmmaking presence to Northeast Ohio. The heist thriller, operating under the working title Stickshift, began principal photography around April 24, 2024. As reported by IMDb, the reported budget for the film was $50 million.The film required many different city and town locations because its story is full of exciting car chases involving a former getaway driver. Toledo played a crucial role, and the Hollywood Casino was a vital setting for the production. The decision to use Ohio as the primary filming site follows the state's increasing popularity as a key destination for motion picture productions.Production teams temporarily diverted Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority bus routes 10L and 14 to accommodate local commuters while they worked on shooting particular scenes. Locals in Cleveland and Lakewood also noticed how their communities were turned into a film set, which added to the realistic atmosphere of the movie's location.Shawn Simmons, who previously wrote and created television shows, took on the role of director for this project. He brought his action-comedy skills to the project by working with producers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, renowned for their work on the Zombieland and Deadpool franchises. The production, for which Tim Ives handled the cinematography, concluded on June 29, 2024.What is the plot of Eenie Meanie?Eenie Meanie centers on Edie, who, after a troubled upbringing as a teenage getaway driver, has meticulously rebuilt her life. She works as a bank teller in Cleveland and attends college in an attempt to return to a normal life. However, her problematic ex-boyfriend, John, limits her attempts to move on from her past.The plot thickens when John gets himself involved in serious trouble, owing a substantial sum of money to a dangerous crime boss, Nico. Edie is forced to return to the criminal underworld she so desperately tried to escape to save John's life.She is given a &quot;one last job&quot; proposal by her former boss, which is a high-stakes casino robbery in Toledo, involving stealing a prize Dodge Charger with $3 million in cash. The story then unfolds as Edie navigates this risky job, coping with both the complexities of her relationship with John and the unforeseen dangers of the robbery.Eenie Meanie was released on Hulu on August 22, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.