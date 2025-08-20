7 Shows to Watch While Waiting for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

The fans of Wednesday are counting down the days until the second part comes to the screen. The second season of the popular Netflix series was split into two parts, with part one already airing on August 6, 2025, and part two scheduled to drop around September. Part 2 is set to arrive with the fifth and eighth episodes, continuing Jenna Ortega's comeback as Wednesday Addams.

The new season explores a new bone-chilling thriller at Nevermore Academy. The waiting period between parts can feel too stretched for devoted fans. Therefore, here is a list of seven equally engaging shows. These series share similar themes to Wednesday's and will keep the viewers entertained.

From dark comedies to supernatural mysteries, each recommendation offers something compelling. These series feature intriguing characters and eccentric storylines that will fill the gap accurately.

The Midnight Club, Dark, Stranger Things, and four other shows to binge-watch while waiting for the second part of Wednesday season 2

1) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina brings dark magic to life in ways that Wednesday fans will appreciate. The series follows Sabrina Spellman as she navigates her dual life as a half-mortal and half-witch.

She encounters difficult choices between her everyday teenage life and the world of magic. The story takes place in the fictional city of Greendale. Sabrina must deal with her witch legacy while saving her moral friends, just like Wednesday had to do for Enid.

The series features supernatural threats and dark rituals throughout its four seasons. The gothic setting and compelling female protagonist make it a perfect match for the viewers waiting for the second part of Wednesday.

Sabrina enrolls in the Academy of Unseen Arts and attends Baxter High School. She battles dark lords and ancient evils throughout the show. The series explores themes of belonging in supernatural settings and identity.

The series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) The Umbrella Academy

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Umbrella Academy centres around seven adopted siblings with supernatural powers. They come together after their father's demise to resolve his mysterious murder. Each individual has unique potential that they must learn to control.

The series jumps between different timelines to explore family troubles. The show features complex character connections and apocalyptic storylines.

The series's unique visual style and eccentric characters create an intriguing viewing experience. Each season brings time-travel complications and new mysteries that keep the audience guessing.

The siblings were all born to mothers who showed no signs of pregnancy on the exact day. Their adoptive father trained them to manifest their superpowers. The show explores how childhood trauma affects their adult relationships. Additionally, multiple timeline changes create different versions of the apocalypse throughout the series.

The Umbrella Academy is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

3) Stranger Things

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show takes place in the 1980s in the small fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The show follows a young boy named Will Byers who disappears under mysterious circumstances.

His friends discover a parallel dimension called the Upside Down while looking for Will. The series features government experiments and supernatural creatures. That is when a small girl named Eleven with psychokinetic abilities becomes central to the narrative. The series balances horror elements with family bonds and friendship.

Every season expands the mythology while introducing new characters emerging from the Upside Down. The show features secret government facilities and mind-bending monsters. The kids use the closest access to navigate their adventures, just like the main lead did on Wednesday.

Additionally, Hawkins National Laboratory conducts risky experiments that open portals to different dimensions. The series spans four seasons, with each focusing on different supernatural threats.

The show, like Wednesday, is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Riverdale

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show transforms the classic Archie Comics into an intense mystery show. The premise of the story follows the murder of high school student Jason Blossom. A few students, Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones, investigate the case.

The show takes place in a seemingly perfect small city hiding strong secrets. Each season introduces new mysteries involving serial killers, cults, and supernatural elements. The fans of Wednesday will like its blend of noir mystery elements with teen culture.

Riverdale additionally explores themes of small-town corruption and family secrets throughout its run. The series features various conspiracy plots and murder mysteries. The characters also deal with hidden connections and family legacies that add more tension to the story.

Riverdale is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) The Midnight Club

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the show follows eight terminally ill teens at Brightcliffe Hospice. They form a club where they narrate scary stories to each other every night.

The group makes a pact that whoever dies first will sign from the other world. The show weaves together multiple horror plots told by the teenagers.

Every episode features separate genres of horror tales within the central narrative. The show, like Wednesday, explores friendship in the face of mortality. It also creates an atmosphere of suspense and mystery similar to the plot of Wednesday.

Every teenager tags along their own personal story and family background. The scary instances often reflect the character's hidden experiences and fears. The show explores acceptance, death, and hope in stressful circumstances.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Locke & Key

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this story follows the Locke family after the shift to an ancestral house called Keyhouse. The children's magical keys throughout the house unlock supernatural abilities.

Each key has unique abilities and comes with risky consequences. However, an evil entity tries to steal the keys for evil purposes. The family must protect the keys while unfolding the father's mysterious past.

The series explores themes of healing and trauma through elements of fantasy. Each season reveals more secrets about the origin of every new key, and that ends up raising the stakes of the show.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Dark

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This German science fiction thriller spans various generations and timelines. The show starts when children start disappearing in the fictional city of Winden. The storyline reveals a time travel conspiracy that influences four interconnected families.

The show explores how past actions influence future events across years. The character ends up traveling between various periods to prevent apocalyptic events. The series blends philosophical themes about free will and fate with supernatural factors. These aspects mirror some of the plots of Wednesday.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

The second part of the second season of Wednesday is soon to arrive. Until then, these are the seven shows for viewers to binge on that share themes similar to Wednesday's.

