Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard voiced a character in this famous show - and most fans didn't even notice

Finn Wolfhard is a popular name in the entertainment industry, best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Stranger Things series. Set to reprise his role in the upcoming fifth season, the actor's character has been a fan-favorite across the installments.Wolfhard has been in prominent films and TV shows such as It, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and more. While these remain some of the known works that the actor has been a part of, his recent voiceover project seems to have gone unnoticed by many fans.Finn Wolfhard lent his voice to the character of Good Hank in King of the Hill season 14.Finn Wolfhard voiced the teenage Good Hank in King of the Hill season 14A still from King of the Hill (Image via Hulu)Stranger Things fame Finn Wolfhard became a part of another iconic franchise through his voiceover. He was a part of the latest reboot of the popular series, King of the Hill season 14.Finn Wolfhard voiced the character of Good Hank (G.H.), who is the young half-brother of the lead, Hank Hill. He was only featured in one episode, making it a special appearance in the show.The actor lent his voice to Good Hank in episode 9, titled No Hank Left Behind. Receiving an unexpected fortune from Cotton Hill's shin jelly settlement, Hank has a reunion with his half-brothers, giving the viewers a look at the grown-up G.H. after the time jump that was followed in the series.Didi asks Hank a favor to be Good Hank's guide, who does not have a father figure in his life. As the episode progresses, Hank takes an interest in G.H.'s case, further taking him to the men's boot camp by Eli Sellwick. As the camp turns quiet, the opposite of the expectation, it is Hank who helps his brother and the other guys at the camp. His speech inspires them to seek support from the women in their lives, further inspiring G.H. to take his advice.Finn Wolfhard's voiceover makes the character's appearance more special, bringing a new side of Hank as he warms up to his young brother.Also read: King of the Hill season 14 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the characters they voicedFinn Wolfhard expresses his happiness at voicing G.H. in King of the Hill season 14 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVoicing the young, withdrawn, and unguided Good Hank in King of the Hill season 14, Wolfhard has added another popular show to Wolfhard's career's long list of projects. His participation in the series brought a special touch to the show.The actor took to his Instagram account and shared his feelings about participating in the series as Good Hank. He shared his happiness, writing:&quot;So happy to be apart of King of The Hill as Good Hank. Thank you so much to @saladinpatterson, @realmikejudge, and the whole team for crafting such an amazing return.&quot;Also read: King of the Hill season 14 ending explained: What does the finale reveal about Hank, Peggy, and Bobby?All about Finn Wolfhard's other voiceover projectsFinn Wolfhard at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event (Image via Getty)Besides King of the Hill season 14, the actor has lent his voice to unique characters in films and series across genres.The actor voiced characters like Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family (2019), Candlewick in Pinocchio (2022), and more in movies. Coming to the series, the actor has been a voice actor in several shows, such as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023), Smiling Friends (2020), Duncanville (2021), Carmen Sandiego (2019-2021), and more.Wolfhard has also been a part of several podcasts and contributed to the audiobook When You Finish Saving the World (2020). While his journey as a voice actor remains significant, his most anticipated appearance as Mike in Stranger Things season 5 is set to make way to the viewers soon.Also read: Stranger Things season 5 trailer music pays homage to classic rock legendsStay tuned for more updates.