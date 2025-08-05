  • home icon
King of the Hill season 14 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the characters they voiced 

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 05, 2025 13:17 GMT
King of the Hill season 14 voice cast and characters (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Hulu])

King of the Hill season 14 is now streaming on Hulu, 15 years since the original series last aired on Fox. Years have come and gone for the propane-fueled family and their friends in Arlen, Texas, and it shows how much their lives have changed in the new series.

The season 14 revival brings the familiar faces of characters from the original run—Hank, Peggy, and Bobby—and most of the main voice actors also return. However, two voice actors will be behind one of the main characters this time, Dale Gribble. The Hill's chain-smoking, conspiracy theorist neighbor is voiced by both the late Johnny Hardwick (from the original series) and Toby Huss (recast).

There are also a few recast characters and a few new faces and celebrity guest stars to add depth to the current-day Arlen storyline.

Who voices who in King of the Hill season 14?

Mike Judge as Hank Hill

Mike Judge voices Hank (Image via Hulu)

Series co-creator Mike Judge returns to King of the Hill season 14 to voice Arlen's propane salesman, Hank Hill. He's been working for the Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia for a decade, but in the new season, Hank returns with her family to Arlen, Texas.

Judge was also the creator and voice cast in the dark comedy animation Beavis and Butt-Head (1993-2011) and its revival show in 2022. He also made several appearances in front of the camera in Punching Henry and The Front Runner.

Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill

Kathy Najimy voices Peggy (Image via Hulu)

Another returnee in King of the Hill season 14 is Kathy Najimy, who will again voice Hank's wife, Peggy. Returning to Arlen, with Hank now retired, the show's main couple will find it challenging to adjust to their new life, especially with their son now out of the house.

Najimy previously starred in the two Sister Act movies, Hocus Pocus in 1993, and its sequel in 2022, and the TV series Veep. She was also the Evil Queen in Disney's Descendants.

Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill

Pamela Adlon voices Bobby (Image via Hulu)

Veteran voice actress Pamela Adlon also reprises her voice role as Bobby Hill, Hank and Peggy's now-grown-up son. In King of the Hill season 14, Bobby is running a Japanese-German fusion restaurant with his best friend in Dallas, a few hours' drive away from his parents.

Outside of the new Hulu animated series, Adlon is also a voice actor in Big Mouth, Bob's Burgers, and Phineas and Ferb. She can also be seen in Better Things, Boston Legal, and Californication.

Johnny Hardwick and Toby Huss as Dale Gribble

Johnny Hardwick and Toby Huss voice Dale (Image via Hulu)

OG voice cast member Johnny Hardwick returned to his Dale Gribble character in King of the Hill season 14. However, the actor passed away in 2023 before he could finish recording all of his character's lines. In the wake of his passing, Toby Huss took over Dale Gribble's unrecorded lines, so there are two distinct voices for the chain-smoking Hill neighbor, who briefly becomes the mayor, this season.

Hardwick previously voiced the documentary director in Natural Selection and starred in Ruta Awakening. Meanwhile, Huss voiced Kahn Souphanousinphone, among others, in the original run of King of the Hill. He's also in Bookie, MaXXXine, Halt and Catch Fire, and Dickinson.

Jonathan Joss as John Redcorn

Jonathan Joss voices John (Image via Hulu)

Late actor Jonathan Joss joined the cast of King of the Hill season 14 to reprise his role as the voice behind John Redcorn, the healer and Renaissance man. While Joss passed away in an altercation with a neighbor in June 2025, he was able to complete recording all of John's lines for the series, so there wasn't any recasting necessary.

Joss appeared in Parks and Recreation, The Forever Purge, Tulsa King, and The Magnificent Seven. He also made a guest appearance in Showtime's cop drama, Ray Donovan.

Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive

Stephen Root voices Bill (Image via Hulu)

Veteran voice actor Stephen Root also returned in King of the Hill season 14 to voice Bill Dauterive. In the revival series, he has been living as a shut-in following the lockdowns during the COVID pandemic.

Root's voice acting credits include Family Guy, Velma, Amphibia, and Krapopolis. He also starred in the psychological drama Barry, Heads of State, and Office Space.

Lauren Tom as Connie

Lauren Tom voices Connie (Image via Hulu)

Obie award-winning actress Lauren Tom also returns to voice Connie Souphanousinphone, Bobby's childhood crush, in King of the Hill season 14. Like Bobby, she's also in Dallas, studying engineering at the University of Texas, and it gives them a chance to redefine their relationship now that they are adults.

Tom can be seen in The Joy Luck Club, Friends, Goliath, and Poker Face season 2. Meanwhile, her voice acting credits include Futurama, Andi Mack, and Rick and Morty.

Other voice cast and their characters in the animated sitcom

  • Ronny Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone
  • Mike Judge as Boomhauer
  • Ashley Gardner as Nancy Hick Gribble
  • Keith David as Brian Robertson
  • Anthony 'Critic' Campos as chef Emilio
  • Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong
  • Ki Hong Lee as Chane
  • Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble

What is King of the Hill season 14 all about?

After 15 years off air, King of the Hill returns in season 14, and the show's characters are much older now. The new season begins with a time jump and a lot of updates about what has become of the show's main characters.

Hank and Peggy Hill have just returned to Arlen, Texas, after a decade in Saudi Arabia. They are now retired, and season 14 follows them as they adjust to their new but not-so-new, and more idle life. They reconnect with their old friends Bill, Boomhauer, and Dale, whose lives have also changed in the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Hank and Peggy's son, Bobby, has moved on from Arlen and is now living his dream of being a chef in Dallas. His former classmates, Connie, Chane, and Joseph, are also with him, busy with their own lives, but they continue to enjoy their 20s.

Where is King of the Hill season 14 streaming online?

Season 14 of King of the Hill is exclusively streaming on Hulu. All ten episodes can now be watched on the streaming platform for those who have a subscription. For those who haven't subscribed yet, Hulu is available for $9.99 per month or for $10.99 per month when bundled with Disney+.

New and eligible returning subscribers can also get a free trial on Hulu for seven days.

King of the Hill season 14 also features posthumous credits and tributes for some of its most memorable cast and characters.

