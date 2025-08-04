“It's a sh*tty replacement”- Internet criticizes Kahn’s voiceover in King of the Hill season 14 as Ronny Cheing replaces Toby Huss

First announced in 2021, King of the Hill season 14 takes viewers back on an animated journey through the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, with the infamous Hill family and their friends. Set nearly a decade after the original series ended, the revival was released in full on August 4, 2025, with all ten episodes dropping simultaneously. King of the Hill season 14 follows Hank and Peggy Hill as they return to America and Arlen after spending most of the last decade in Saudi Arabia.

Along with a few familiar faces, King of the Hill season 14 brings in a few new characters as the Hills combat modernized Texas alongside several other cultural issues. The series largely features the same voice cast from the original series, fifteen years ago, with a few changes made after both Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss passed away.

It saw Toby Huss take over Dale’s voice, with Ronny Chieng replacing Huss as the voice for Kahn Souphanousinphone. However, that hasn’t gone down well with more than a few fans, with many unhappy that Chieng was picked to voice Kahn. So much so that while the reactions for King of the Hill season 14 appear to be predominantly positive, the major talking point has been Kahn’s voice actor.

One Reddit user expressed their thoughts regarding the change in King of the Hill season 14, sharing negative remarks about the creative team’s decision to pick Ronny Chieng to voice Kahn.

“Why do you feel awful saying it? It's a sh*tty replacement for a great voice actor because he didn't have the right skin color. It noticeably takes away from the character and the replacement isn't even Laotian, so they half-as*ed their virtue signal, which is just sh*t all around,” one user said.

A screenshot of the Reddit comment (Image via Reddit/@BitesTheDust55)

Several other Reddit users also shared similar negative reactions about the change in voice cast, with many asking for Huss to return as the voice of Kahn for King of the Hill season 14.

“This is exactly right. It was actually anti-white bigotry to replace Toby Huss with a guy who can't do the job, just because of his ethnicity,” a user stated.

“It's pretty terrible, it is as if Ronny didn't even try matching the original twang of Kahn's vocality. I mean, I get why they replaced Toby Huss, but they could have picked someone who would at least try to mimic the original. Like they did with Cleveland in Family Guy, replacing Mike Henry with Arif Zahir..” another user explained.

“I’m super excited for the show but this is the first thing that has me a bit bummed. He sounds awful. It sounds like the new actor is not even trying to sound like original Kahn,” a Reddit user said.

“It's bad and I think they know it that's why we are just hearing it now,” a user postulated.

“Holy cr*p, I read all the controversy around his voice today before listening to it and it’s exactly as bad as you’d think it would be lol,” one user shared.

“I still remain cautiously optimistic, but replacing Kahn's voice was such a dumb dumb really dumb thing to do,” a Reddit user stated.

However, not everything was negative as a few Reddit users shared positive reactions as they spoke about reasons why it could be a success.

"Delivery needs to be more high-strung. I mean hopefully he's got that speedy snarky twang in the other episodes, but this clip sounds a bit too young and calm for Kahn. I have no problem with people of a different race voicing characters they aren't, as long as its done respectfully. Ronny's gotta punch it up a little,” a user emphasised.

“I’m still optimistic, from everything I’ve seen the remake has done justice to the original, this one line read sucked but I won’t let it negate the good that I’ve seen thus far. I’ll eat my words if the remake sucks tho,” commented a Reddit user.

“Yeah, I'm not really gonna sit and judge a VA's performance across an entire season based on ten seconds of dialogue. Show comes out tomorrow, I'll see how I feel after,” another user said.

“Sounds fine. I found there to be too much similarity between Kahn and Cotton at times,” one user said.

"I could be way off here, but do you think they wanted his accent to be more muted because the original Kahn accent would be too racially insensitive nowadays?" one Reddit user explained

"I agree I’m still excited!! When everyone was upset about the animation style, I didn’t think it’s bad—just modernized. Same style as the new Beavis & Butt-head reboot," another user said.

"For what it’s worth I’ve seen Ronnie live, he’s a damn good performer I’m sure he’ll do right by the character even if the mannerisms aren’t the same," commented one user.

All about King of the Hill season 14

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

Following a fifteen-year hiatus from television, King of the Hill returns for its 14th season, this time airing on Hulu with all ten episodes released simultaneously on August 4, 2025. The revival picks up after the Hill family returns to the fictional town of Arlen in Texas after spending the better part of the last decade in Saudi Arabia.

There, Hank Hill had been working for a propane company in an American-style corporate town to save up for their retirement nest egg. Now back in America and a modernized Texas, Hank and Peggy are forced to navigate a brand new world in King of the Hill season 14 while reconnecting with old friends.

Meanwhile, Bobby is in his twenties, has moved to Dallas, and is working in his dream job as a chef. He also continues to hang out and party with his old classmates, including the love of his life, Connie Souphanousinphone.

The series’ original creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, created the revival and also serve as executive producers, with Judge also reprising his roles as both Hank Hill and Boomhauer. Beyond him, the voice cast of King of the Hill season 14 features others reprising their roles, including Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Pamela Adlon as adult Bobby Hill, and Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive.

Not only that, new voice actors have joined the cast list to replace actors in King of the Hill season 14 who have since passed away, with Ronny Chieng taking over as Kahn Souphanousinphone.

King of the Hill season 14 is available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

