Who is the voice behind Dale Gribble in King of the Hill season 14? All about the two voice actors credited for the character

15 years after the presumed series finale, King of the Hill season 14 is out now as a Hulu original series. All ten episodes of the revival of the long-running animated sitcom dropped on the streaming service on Monday, August 4, 2025, bringing viewers another season of the lives of Hank, Bobby, Peggy, and their friends Bill, Dale, and more. Most of the original characters returned along with the actors voicing them, but there's one main character that sounds very different in season 14 compared to the original run of the series, Dale Gribble. And it's not because time has caught up with the Hill's chain-smoking neighbor—the revival series had to change voice actors for his character. Toby Huss voices Dale Gribble in the last four episodes of King of the Hill season 14, taking over the mantle from the late Johnny Hardwick. He joins the rest of the voice cast, which includes Mike Judge as Hank Hill and Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, and Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill. Dale Gribble's original voice actor passed away before he could finish recording King of the Hill season 14 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnny Hardwick voiced Dale Gribble, the Hill's conspiratorial, chain-smoking neighbor, since the series aired on Fox back in 1997 until its presumed series finale in 2008. The actor, who is also known for Ruta Awakening and voicing the director in Natural Selection, gave Dale his distinctive raspy voice. When King of the Hill season 14 went into production, Hardwick returned with the rest of the original voice cast. However, he wasn't able to finish filming the reboot, as he passed away at 64 years old in November 2023. His body was found in a state of &quot;extensive decompositional stages,&quot; and his cause of death couldn't be determined. According to Variety, Hardwick was able to record six episodes for the revival, although, per his IMDb page, he's only credited in five episodes of season 14: episodes 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7. Besides Johnny Hardwick, the season 14 of the animated sitcom also lost Tom Petty as Lucky and Brittany Murphy as Luanne, both of whom passed away before the series was made. Jonathan Joss, who voices John Redcorn, also died before the start of the season, but he was able to finish recording for the reboot. The revival series paid tribute and gave special mentions to them. Toby Huss took over as Dale's new voice actor in King of the Hill season 14 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Johnny Hardwick's passing in the middle of recording Dale Gribble's lines for King of the Hill season 14, production tapped Toby Huss to take over. His casting was only announced on May 30, 2025. But instead of re-recording what Hardwick has already finished, Huss only recorded Dale's lines that the late actor wasn't able to finish. It's why Dale, in some episodes of the revival, sounds different compared to other parts of the series. However, per his IMDb page, Huss was credited as a voice actor for all ten episodes of the reboot. While Toby Huss is new to voicing the conspiracy theorist character, he's no stranger to King of the Hill. He was part of the original cast since season 1, providing voices for various characters, including Cotton Hill, Joe Jack, and Kahn Souphanousinphone in the original run of the series. All ten episodes of King of the Hill season 14 are now streaming on Hulu.