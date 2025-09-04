What does Lady Gaga’s character bring to Wednesday season 2? Details explored

Wednesday season 2 part 2 has finally landed on Netflix. Split into two parts, season 2 was packed with dark twists, cameos, and the return of Jenna Ortega as the sharp and brooding Wednesday Addams.

Among the special appearances is that of Lady Gaga, whose brief but important role links directly to the supernatural core of the series. After her song Bloody Mary became a viral soundtrack to Wednesday’s iconic dance in season 1, fans speculated she might join the Addams universe.

In part 2, episode 6, those rumors come true, as Gaga steps into the eerie shoes of Rosaline Rotwood, a ghostly professor with deep ties to Nevermore Academy. Her cameo lasts less than two minutes, but it changes a lot for Wednesday and Enid’s story arc.

Who is Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Lady Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a former Professor of Runes and Ancient Cryptology at Nevermore Academy. Although she is long dead, Rosaline Rotwood's presence continues to influence the halls of Nevermore Academy.

Rotwood is introduced when Wednesday seeks help to regain her psychic powers after a vision shows Enid’s possible death. Grandmama Frump points her to Rosaline’s grave, explaining that Rotwood was once a Raven like Wednesday, gifted with psychic abilities beyond ordinary sight.

When Wednesday performs a ritual at her tomb, Rosaline’s spirit appears. Clad in white, haunting, and cryptic, she offers Wednesday a way to restore her visions.

However, all have consequences. Rosaline warns that breaking the spell will come at a cost. This warning sets off one of the season’s most memorable scenes: a supernatural mishap that causes Wednesday and Enid to switch bodies.

Rosaline Rotwood’s connection to Nevermore’s past

Wednesday season 2 repeatedly references Rosaline Rotwood. Morticia and Gomez temporarily stay in Rotwood’s former residence on campus, hinting at her legacy before she appears on-screen.

As a professor during Hester Frump’s days as a student at Nevermore, Rotwood’s reputation lingers as one of the most powerful Ravens in the academy’s history. Her teachings in runes and cryptology connect to Nevermore’s deep tradition of mysticism and hidden knowledge. This background makes her just the right figure for Wednesday to encounter during her moment of desperation.

Her guidance blurs the line between help and hindrance. While she restores Wednesday’s visions, her spell also triggers chaos, reinforcing the idea that power always comes with a price in the Addams world.

The body swap twist

Enid Sinclair and Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

Episode 6 of Wednesday season 2 delivers a supernatural twist when Wednesday recites the scripture on Rotwood’s tombstone. The ritual calls on Rosaline’s aid, but Enid’s sudden arrival interrupts the process. It became a Freaky Friday moment, in which Wednesday and Enid swapped bodies.

Enid, known for her bright colors and optimism, must endure Wednesday’s icy exterior. Meanwhile, Wednesday faces the challenge of expressing herself in Enid’s vibrant form. Through this ordeal, the two learn more about each other’s lives than ever before.

Rosaline appears once again to explain that the only way to reverse the swap is for both girls to embrace each other’s experiences and confront uncomfortable truths. The body swap serves as a test of empathy, forcing the two to confront what makes their friendship essential.

Impact on Wednesday’s visions

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

By the end of episode 6, Wednesday regains her psychic abilities, but not without consequence. Rosaline’s ritual alters her premonition. Instead of seeing Enid’s death, she now sees a tragedy that may claim a member of her own family. This twist heightens the suspense throughout Wednesday season 2, as the danger shifts from her roommate to the Addams clan.

Although Rosaline Rotwood leaves the story as abruptly as she arrived, the consequences of her presence persist. She not only restores Wednesday’s sight but also deepens the season’s central conflict, tying personal stakes to the larger mystery.

Wednesday season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, with both parts available to binge. Lady Gaga's new song, The Dead Dance, also premiered on the show and is now available for online streaming at music platforms worldwide.

